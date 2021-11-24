NEET 2021 Counselling: Assam, AP Release NEET Merit Lists, Check Direct Links Here

NEET Counselling 2021: N.T.R University of Health Sciences has released the rank list for Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the Assam NEET merit list has been released too. Candidates will have to visit the websites of the respective state counselling agencies to check the result. The steps to check NEET Counselling 2021 merit list for both states have been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct links to go through AP NEET merit list and Assam NEET merit list.

NEET Counselling 2021: Official websites to check

For AP NEET merit list- ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

For Assam NEET merit list- dme.assam.gov.in

AP NEET State Rank List 2021: Here's how to download

Candidates should visit the official website-ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that says, "UG NEET 2021- AP Display list received from DGHS bullet."

A new PDF will open up on the screen which will consist of the roll number, name, gender, category, and marks obtained by candidates

Candidates should download the PDF and are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Assam NEET Rank List: Steps To Download

Candidates should visit the official website dme.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the document tab and then click on 'NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List'

candidates should click on the link related to Assam State Merit List

Assam NEET rank list will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should check and download the pdf.

NEET Counselling 2021 merit list for AP & Assam: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check Assam NEET merit list

Here is the direct link to check Andhra Pradesh NEET merit list

AP NEET State Rank List 2021: Cut Off Marks

General 138

General- PwD 122

BC, SC, ST, including PwD 108

To be noted that the candidates shortlisted in the first merit list can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS seats. Their admission will be done under the 85 per cent state quota. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

About Director of Medical Education Assam

The Directorate of Medical Education, Training and Research, Assam was established in the year 1984 under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam. The Directorate has a host of Institutes under its control viz- Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar, Jorhat Medical College& Hospital, Jorhat, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Regional Dental College, Guwahati, Regional College of Nursing, Guwahati, 2 nos. of B.Sc. Nursing College, Dibrugarh and Silchar, 3 (three) Pharmacy Institutes one each attached to AMC, Dibrugarh, GMC, Guwahati and SMC, Silchar, Medical Institute at Jorhat and 5(four) Institutes of Paramedical Sciences at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar,Tezpur and Jorhat.