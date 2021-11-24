NEET 2021 Counselling: Assam, AP Release NEET Merit Lists, Check Direct Links Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET Counselling 2021: N.T.R University of Health Sciences has released the rank list for Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the Assam NEET merit list has been released too. Candidates will have to visit the websites of the respective state counselling agencies to check the result. The steps to check NEET Counselling 2021 merit list for both states have been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct links to go through AP NEET merit list and Assam NEET merit list.
To be noted that the candidates shortlisted in the first merit list can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS seats. Their admission will be done under the 85 per cent state quota. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.
The Directorate of Medical Education, Training and Research, Assam was established in the year 1984 under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam. The Directorate has a host of Institutes under its control viz- Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar, Jorhat Medical College& Hospital, Jorhat, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Regional Dental College, Guwahati, Regional College of Nursing, Guwahati, 2 nos. of B.Sc. Nursing College, Dibrugarh and Silchar, 3 (three) Pharmacy Institutes one each attached to AMC, Dibrugarh, GMC, Guwahati and SMC, Silchar, Medical Institute at Jorhat and 5(four) Institutes of Paramedical Sciences at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar,Tezpur and Jorhat.