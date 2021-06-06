NEET 2021: Expert Guide To Stay Focused And Prepare For NEET During COVID Lockdown Period

NEET is one of the most competitive exams to exist in the country and a methodical approach is what will pay off for students preparing for it. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 has been postponed a number of times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised dates for NEET 2021 has not yet announced. However, the candidates can expect a revised schedule soon. Till then they should utilize this period for the preparation of their medical entrance exams.

Shivam Solanki, Senior Academic Program Manager, Toppr.com in a conversation with Republic World has shared some tricks and tips to utilise the lockdown period to strategically prepare for your exams.

1. Understanding the syllabus, and exam pattern: What are the 4 mottos to crack NEET 2021?

The following are the key mottos that aspirants should bear in mind while preparing for the exam.

Mock Test: Mock tests can assist in analyzing your answers and help you manage time with respect to the exam pattern. Don’t just cram your answers or follow the rote learning method. It is important to understand the concepts behind the topics.

Syllabus revision: To complete revision of the entire syllabus is definitely a motto every NEET aspirant wishes to achieve. Revising the whole syllabus can help you make your marks from good to better. Do multiple revisions if time permits as it offers an edge by helping to retain information better. Divide the syllabus into parts and take a systematic approach.

Regular Study sessions: Keep yourself updated with the help of online educators. If possible, try to choose personalized learning paths to achieve better results. Do not under any circumstance skip your daily study sessions.

Having a positive attitude: With the current circumstances, it has become more critical for students to have a positive attitude to ensure their studies are going in the right direction. Keep yourself optimistic and motivated. It will make even the toughest of subjects easy to understand.

2. Important preparation tips for NEET 2021

Focus on the NCERT Syllabus: Like most competitive exams in India, the NEET syllabus is also largely based on NCERT. The first step is to thoroughly study each topic that is mentioned in NCERT books and then move on to other standard books.

Take timely Mock tests: Start taking timely mock tests as soon as you complete your syllabus. Do not wait until the last minute to check your progress, it might cost you dearly. Analyze your answers, understand the topics where you are lacking, and revise again. The mock tests won’t fully work unless you give it an exam-like condition, and not casually.

Time management: Divide your syllabus into various topics and then prepare a timetable accordingly. The timetable should reflect your monthly, weekly, and then daily goals. Be consistent; try not to skip anything from your daily goals.

Keep your sources limited: Instead of reading materials from multiple sources, keep your sources limited to standard books and materials along with NCERT.

Revision: Focus more on revision because it will help determine which topics need more attention. In the end, revisions will help you achieve good marks rather than piling your brain with new information. Remember, preparation needs revision like a sword needs a whetstone.

Short Notes: Last-minute revision requires crisp and to-the-point notes, which can assist you to keep the critical points on your fingertips.

Exercise, diet, and sleep: All the preparation will be for nothing if one does not take care of their health and wellbeing. Besides, your wellbeing also impacts your learning ability. Keeping your body and mind healthy and relaxed is crucial for your preparation and performance. Take at least 30 minutes to exercise and meditate regularly. Include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Do not compromise on your sleep hours, as it can leave your body exhausted which will negatively affect your productivity.

3. What are the important topics - subject-wise according to weightage for NEET 2021 preparation?

While all topics are important if one wants to score well in the exam, students should focus on the following topics:

Biology - Genetics, Biotechnology & its applications, Cell Structure and Functions, Plant & Animal Kingdom, Microbes in Human Welfare, Reproduction In Organisms and Plants, Human Reproduction, Evolution

Physics - Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Properties of Matter and Fluid Mechanics, Rotational Mechanics

Chemistry - P-Block, Thermodynamics, Periodic Classification of elements, Chemical Bonding

4. How can students be more focused during this challenging time?

An average human being can only focus for less than an hour at a stretch. Instead of studying for long, tedious hours, try planning shorter study sessions as long hours may become counterproductive and make you feel fatigued and lose focus. Shorter sessions will keep you fresh and won’t make lessons feel like a burden. Also, stay away from toxic yet addictive distractions like social media, online games, and unproductive conversations.

Instead, choose a hobby that can not only freshen up your mood but can also prompt you to study more efficiently. You can try bird watching, making quick delicious snacks or reading short motivational stories, or anything else that can bring a smile to your face and give you that much-needed break.

These are trying times that have taken a toll on not just our physical health but mental wellbeing too. Since none of us is immune to the wrath of COVID-19, it is more difficult for students to focus on their studies; under such circumstances, try meditating and focusing on positive thoughts. If you are feeling stressed and unmotivated, try sharing your thoughts with family and friends.

Stay calm and focused, follow the timetable religiously, take a systematic approach in terms of revision and time management, adopt a healthy lifestyle, take proper rest, and voila, you are ready to ace the exam. Good Luck!

(Disclaimer: The author of this article is Shivam Solanki, Senior Academic Program Manager, Toppr.com. Views expressed here are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)