NEET 2021: NTA Releases Scanned Copies Of OMR Sheets Of NEET Candidates

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates who took the NEET 2021. NTA had conducted the NEET-UG 2021 on September 12, 2021. NTA has already declared the NEET-UG results 2021 on November 1, 2021. Now, candidates can download the scanned copies of their OMR sheets.

NTA had sent the NEET scorecards on the registered e-mail IDs of the candidates. The agency has also sent the scanned copies of the OMR sheets via email to the candidates. Those who have not yet received their OMR sheets on their e-mail ID can now get it online from its official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 OMR answer sheet

NEET was conducted in pen and paper mode on September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm in 202 cities at 3858 centres throughout the country and abroad. The facility to download NEET OMR answer sheet from the official website is available from November 9 to 14. NTA has also released the NEET 2021 final answer keys. Candidates can also match their responses from the final answer key.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website,” an official notice of NTA reads.

