NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: NTA Asks Candidates Not To Upload Documents

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notification regarding the uploading of documents during the phase 2 registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), 2021. According to the latest notice issued by NTA, students are directed not to upload any documents while filling out the application. Candidates can check the official notification on the main website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

The registration procedure that started on October 1 will conclude on October 10, 2021. Earlier, when the registration process began, NTA had directed candidates to fill in all the information, including personal details, additional details, educational details, and even upload all the required documents. However, the latest instruction from the examination authorities asks candidates to avoid uploading all types of documents.

NEET 2021 Phase 2 registration | Official Notice

The official notification issued by NTA NEET read, "No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021".

The documents which were initially asked to upload were Category Certificate, Persons with Disability (PwD) Certificate, Class 10 Certificate, and Citizenship Certificate. Those candidates who want to register NTA NEET UG 2021 can do so by using the direct link given here - NEET-UG 2021 phase 2 registration. Check the steps given below to register.

NTA NEET Phase 2 registration: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply for NEET 2021 Phase 2 registration, visit the official website of NEET UG 2021- neet.nta.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Correction Phase-II NEET (UG) 2021."

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - NEET-UG 2021 phase 2 registration

STEP 3: Fill in the NEET 2021 credentials and click "Login".

STEP 4: Enter the required details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Download the application form for future use.

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: Helpline desk | More details

While filling out the application, if candidates face any problems, they can contact the helpline number-011-40759000. Candidates can also write a mail and send it to neet@nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates must keep a regular check on the official website for fresh updates and more information.

