NEET 2021 Result Out, Here's How To Get NEET Result 2021 Via Email And Websites

NEET Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the NEET Results 2021. The much-awaited NEET result has finally been released today. NTA has started sending the scorecards to the candidates on their registered email IDs. NTA will soon publish the NEET 2021 results on its official website. Once released, the national level medical entrance exam results will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to log in to their email ID which was provided at the time of NEET 2021 registration to check their scorecards.

List of Websites to check NEET Results 2021

NEET result will be available on- neet.nta.nic.in NTA result website - ntaresults.nic.in NTA main website - nta.ac.in

NTA had conducted the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on September 12, 2021. The NEET Entrance Exam was taken by 16,14,777 candidates. The exam was held at 3,682 centres in 202 cities and 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators were involved in conducting the exam.

Lakhs of students had appeared in the medical entrance exam. The result was delayed after two candidates had filed a plea in Bombay High Court to conduct their exams again as their answer sheets were mixed on the day of the exam. The Bombay High Court had on October 20 ordered NTA to hold the results and conduct NEET again for these two candidates. NTA had then moved to Supreme Court challenging the HC order and said that they are unable to declare the results of 16 lakh candidates due to the case.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court on October 28 rejected the Bombay HC order and permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

“We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results,” the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA. “We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students,” the bench said.

