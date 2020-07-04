Last Updated:

NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exams Live Updates: NTA To Reopen Application Edit Window

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the postponement of Medical entrance exam NEET, JEE Main, and JEE Advanced, owing to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus across the country.

Written By
Digital Desk
JEE
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the postponement of Medical entrance exam NEET, JEE Main, and JEE Advanced, owing to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus across the country.
pointer
18:53 IST, July 4th 2020
AICTE further postpones academic schedule due to coronavirus pandemic

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has further postponed the academic schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest schedule released by the AICTE, classes for the existing batch of engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses will commence from August 16, while classes for the new batch will begin from September 15.

pointer
17:37 IST, July 4th 2020
Priyanka Vadra backs Sonia Gandhi's demand for OBC reservation in NEET

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed party president Sonia Gandhi’s demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Calling it a “demand for social justice”, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed hope that the Central Government will implement it.

 

pointer
16:27 IST, July 4th 2020
Rescheduled JEE Main, Advanced, NEET to delay academic session

After HRD Ministry postponed NEET, JEE Main and Advanced to September, NTA decided to announce JEE Main results within five days, and NEET results within 20 days of the respective examinations. Since the government is aiming to finish the counselling process for engineering and medical programmes by mid-November, the academic session may commence from November-end or first week of December.

pointer
15:27 IST, July 4th 2020
Check dates of downloading Admit Cards on websites of NTA, JEE Main, NEET

Dates for downloading Admit cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination have not been announced yet. It will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of respective examinations on the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in), NEET (ntaneet.nic.in), and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

pointer
14:28 IST, July 4th 2020
NTA to make effort to allot desired city of NEET, JEE 2020 exams opted by candidates

NTA said in its public notice that it will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as per their choices, subject to the availability of capacity in the requested city. However, it clarified that a different city may be allotted due to administrative reasons and the decision will be final.

pointer
14:20 IST, July 4th 2020
NTA to reopen application edit window after JEE Main, NEET postponement

After Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the postponement of NEET, JEE Main and Advanced, National Testing Agency (NTA) opened an edit window for the candidates to make corrections if any, and change the choice of centre cities. The edit option will be operational from July 4 to July 15 on websites ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Note: While the corrections in application details will be allowed up to 5.00pm on July 15, the submission of fee will be accepted up to 11.50pm on July 15.

COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all