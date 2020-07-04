NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exams Live Updates: NTA To Reopen Application Edit Window

Quick links:
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has further postponed the academic schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest schedule released by the AICTE, classes for the existing batch of engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses will commence from August 16, while classes for the new batch will begin from September 15.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed party president Sonia Gandhi’s demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Calling it a “demand for social justice”, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed hope that the Central Government will implement it.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने NEET से भरी जा रही सीटों में राष्ट्रीय कोटा के तहत राज्य व केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों के चिकित्सा संस्थानों में ओबीसी वर्ग के छात्रों को आरक्षण देने की जायज माँग उठाई है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2020
ये सामाजिक न्याय का तकाजा है।
आशा है कि केंद्र सरकार इस पर अमल करेगी। pic.twitter.com/32M2rdtvoF
After HRD Ministry postponed NEET, JEE Main and Advanced to September, NTA decided to announce JEE Main results within five days, and NEET results within 20 days of the respective examinations. Since the government is aiming to finish the counselling process for engineering and medical programmes by mid-November, the academic session may commence from November-end or first week of December.
Dates for downloading Admit cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination have not been announced yet. It will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of respective examinations on the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in), NEET (ntaneet.nic.in), and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in).
NTA said in its public notice that it will make efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as per their choices, subject to the availability of capacity in the requested city. However, it clarified that a different city may be allotted due to administrative reasons and the decision will be final.
After Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the postponement of NEET, JEE Main and Advanced, National Testing Agency (NTA) opened an edit window for the candidates to make corrections if any, and change the choice of centre cities. The edit option will be operational from July 4 to July 15 on websites ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Note: While the corrections in application details will be allowed up to 5.00pm on July 15, the submission of fee will be accepted up to 11.50pm on July 15.