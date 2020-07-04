NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exams Live Updates: NTA To Reopen Application Edit Window

After Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the postponement of NEET, JEE Main and Advanced, National Testing Agency (NTA) opened an edit window for the candidates to make corrections if any, and change the choice of centre cities. The edit option will be operational from July 4 to July 15 on websites ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Note: While the corrections in application details will be allowed up to 5.00pm on July 15, the submission of fee will be accepted up to 11.50pm on July 15.