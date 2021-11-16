NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservation In AIQ Today

Supreme Court will be hearing a plea related to NEET PG EWS OBC reservation on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The plea challenges the centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) direction to provide 27 per cent reservation to candidates falling under EWS and OBC categories. Every year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for admissions in medical courses.

NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule to be out soon

As soon as Supreme Court announces its decision, the NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule is expected to be released. It is so as the centre had assured SC that NEET PG counselling will not be conducted till apex court decides the challenge to 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in PG all India quota seats. If the Court agrees to it, it will be applicable from the current academic session. This comes in line with Supreme Court asking the Centre if they will like to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

"We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise..." Justice Chandrachud had said in the previous hearing on October 21.

This year the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2021 was conducted on September 11, at various centres across the country. Earlier the counselling was scheduled to begin on October 25, but SC put it on hold so as to resolve the NEET PG AIQ matter first. The last hearing was done by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna. This year, over 2 lakh candidates who have cleared the NEET exam are waiting for NEET PG 2021 Counselling to commence. If an order is pronounced on Tuesday, it is likely the counselling schedule will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.