NEP Will Strengthen Kannada And Other Regional Languages: Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Monday, 20 August, stated that implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will further strengthen Indian languages including Kannada and opportunities will be provided for students to choose language as an open elective too. Speaking at a press conference at the University of Mangaluru, he said the policy is intended to create well-rounded personalities.

Earlier on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the NEP 2020 as a "tool to fight against poverty" and said it will help Indian students become global citizens while ensuring that these students stay connected to their roots.

Implementation of NEP in Karnataka

Explaining the benefits of the implementation of NEP, the Minister said that there will be no threat to Kannada or any other regional language with the NEP. Kannada learning for two years at degree level will be made mandatory. Also, a choice will be given to select a language as an open elective.

Narayana further stated that NEP will bring about a change in the way of assessment and in the teaching-learning process. This policy also aspires to impart all the required knowledge and skills as a part of studies itself.

The Minister stated, "To facilitate implementation of NEP, help-lines have been set up at the state and university levels and it has been asked to start help desks at institution levels, Further, 10,000 teaching faculty will be trained and workshops, seminars, interactions, etc, will be widely conducted."

Earlier to press conference, during a one-day seminar on NEP-2020 organized by the University of Mangaluru, Narayana said NEP aspires that colleges should come out of the present affiliation system and each institution should grow as such to be able to award a degree on its own.

Emphasizing the role of NEP in strengthing quality education, he said that strong institutions and NEP paves way for the empowerment of institutions by allowing for collaborations and partnerships. He added the NEP introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest reformation introduced after Independence.

What is National Education Policy?

According to the policy, students can learn in their mother tongue or local language till the fifth grade and preferably till the eighth grade. This is expected to boost regional languages since most schools use Hindi or English as the medium of instruction.

Earlier, vocational education was made mandatory from the sixth grade where students would be able to visit local craftsmen, carpenters, potters, and weavers to understand the skills of the trade.

In line with Atmanirbhar Bharta, education is necessary for a new India and for the country to become self-reliant.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)