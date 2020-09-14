NET Admit Card 2020: UGC NTA Yet To Release Admit Card For Exams Starting September 16

The National Testing Agency which conducts the national level UGC NET examinations have not released the NTA NET admit card 2020 until now. According to the last notification of the NTA regarding UGC NET, the examinations are going to be conducted between the dates September 16 to September 18. The authorities are yet to make a final statement on the status of NET admit card 2020.

UGC NET admit card details to know

The UGC NET admit card is for the candidates who appear for the national level professor programs under the UGC or wish to appear for the Junior Research Fellowship. The roles are shortlisted with the help of these examinations. However, this year, the examinations were postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The examinations which were originally scheduled for June 2020 are now scheduled for September. Thousands of students across the country will be appearing for the examinations. To enter the examination hall, the NTA NET admit card 2020 is compulsory. With two days left in hand, the candidates are expecting the announcement of the UGC NET admit card soon.

There is a second session of examinations between the dates September 21 to 25. The examinations are taken in batches due to the high volume of sub-topics for which the candidates appear. The examinations are for disciplines like science, commerce, social sciences, education, sports and so on. According to several media reports, the NTA NET admit card 2020 announcements can be made any day from now. When the NET admit card 2020 will be released, it will be out on the official website. The link for the same is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

CNTA NET admit card 2020 yet to be released

Generally, the NET admit card 2020 admit cards must come out 15 days prior to the examinations as per general protocols. However, this year the release of admit card has seen an unavoidable delay. The NTA is yet to state the reasons for the same. Any formal notice of statement by the NTA is awaited.

UGC NET Admit

On the day of the exams, the candidates must follow all social distancing protocols, wear masks as well as gloves. He or she must also make sure that they are carrying a government recognised Aadhar card or a Passport card on the day of the exam which will be verified at the entry points.

