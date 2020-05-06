NET Last Date 2020: UGC NET Syllabus, Results, And Other Details

UGC NET 2020 or National Eligibility Test is held twice in a year for the selection of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is conducted in the month of June and December every year. According to the recent announcement by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the examination will now be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). In fact, UGC NET 2020 June session would be the third exam of the agency (NTA). The NET forms/ online forms have been released on March 16, 2020.

NET last date 2020

UGC NET 2020's last date for submission for Online Application has been extended due to COVID-19 outbreak. Now candidates can apply online by May 16, 2020. Here are UGC NET 2020 details.

UGC NET 2020 Events Date Last date to submit UGC NET application May 16, 2020 (up to 04:00 pm) Last date to pay the fee May 16, 2020 (up to 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on the website only May 16 to May 23, 2020 UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates June 15 to June 20, 2020 Duration of UGC Examination 180 minutes (03 hours)

No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2 Timing of Examination First Shift: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Second Shift: 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm

UGC NET Syllabus

National Testing Agency has released UGC NET Syllabus for 2020 June exam. A candidate must know the syllabus of the exam before preparing for the same. UGC NET 2020 June exam will be a computer-based test consisting of two papers that is Paper 1 and 2 conducted in a single session. There will be no break between both the papers.

UGC NET 2020 Result

After the completion of exams, the board will announce the results. The results of the same will be released on July 5, 2020, for the June session exams and the release date for the later exam will be announced in the second week of January 2021 for December session. The candidates can check their results online by submitting their roll number and date of birth. Only those candidates who will qualify the test by securing the cut off marks will be called for the counselling process.