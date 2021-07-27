New Education Policy 2020 To Complete 1 Year: See Key Features Of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the nation on the occasion of completion of one year of New Education Policy 2020. The event will be held virtually on July 29 at 4.30 pm. Along with the Prime Minister, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present at the event virtually. PM Modi is expected to share the steps taken for the implementation of NEP 2020 in the country.

The New National Education Policy was approved in the cabinet on July 29, 2020. The new policy has replaced the 34-year old education policy paving way for transformational reforms in pre-primary to higher education systems making India a global knowledge superpower. There are several provisions under NEP 2020 including common entrance test (CET) for the government recruitment exam, setting up National Recruitment Agency (NRA), National Research Foundation to boost research works in universities, setting up campuses of international universities in India, and many more.

Key Highlights of New Education Policy