NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Apply For Scientist Posts; Check Vacancies & Payscale

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited candidates to present candidature for Scientist C and Scientist D posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: www.nielit.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 33 posts. An official notice issued by NIELIT read, "On behalf of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), applications are invited from eligible and qualified candidates for the posts of Scientist-"C" and Scientist-"D" in MeitY." Candidates must note that the application forms are available on NIELIT's official website and that the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 7. The selected candidates for the post of Scientist-D shall be on probation for one year and Scientist-C on probation for two years, according to the official notice.
