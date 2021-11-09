Last Updated:

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Apply For Scientist Posts; Check Vacancies & Payscale

NIELIT Recruitment: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited candidates to present candidature for Scientist posts.

NIELIT

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited candidates to present candidature for Scientist C and Scientist D posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: www.nielit.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 33 posts. An official notice issued by NIELIT read, "On behalf of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), applications are invited from eligible and qualified candidates for the posts of Scientist-"C" and Scientist-"D" in MeitY." Candidates must note that the application forms are available on NIELIT's official website and that the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 7. The selected candidates for the post of Scientist-D shall be on probation for one year and Scientist-C on probation for two years, according to the official notice.

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details | Pay Scale

  • Post
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Pay Scale
  • Scientist C
  • 28
  • 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 per month.
  • Scientist D
  • 05
  • Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200 per month.
  • TOTAL
  • 33
  • -

 

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

  • The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their academic record and performance in the interview. 
  • The recruitment part will have a three-stage process, including a screening test, evaluation of the academic records, and personal interaction/interview.
  • The screening test would consist of questions on reasoning, basic mathematics, English, aptitude, and leadership qualities and it would be based on the MCQ pattern.
  • The exam conducting body would release the final merit list based on the evaluation of the academic records and interviews. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores (marks out of 100) valid on the last date of receiving applications will be considered for evaluation. 

First Published:
