NIOS Admissions 2022: Class 10th, 12th, Vocational Courses Registration Begins

NIOS Admissions 2021: The registration windows for admissions to class 10th, 12th, and vocational courses have been opened by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates who wish to take admission to secondary, senior secondary and vocational studies for October- November 2022 exam session can apply online by visiting the official website- nios.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022.

After January 31, NIOS will allow the students to apply by paying a late fee of Rs 200 till February 15. Thereafter, students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 400 if they apply between Feb 16 to 28. The last chance will be given till March 15 when the students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 700. Registrations for NIOS vocational courses admissions will be done between December 1 and 31, 2021.

Click here to check NIOS Admissions 2022 schedule.

NIOS admission 2022: How to apply online

Visit the official website- nios.ac.in

Click on the 'Admissions' tab

Click on the admission link for secondary, senior secondary, or vocation courses

An application form will open

Fill in the NIOS admissions application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the required fee and submit

Direct link to apply online

About NIOS

The NIOS Public Examinations are held twice a year. Nine examination chances are offered to the learner in five years. A learner can appear in examination during this period as and when he/she is well prepared and can avail the facility of credit accumulation.

On-Demand Examination: The learner has also the option to appear under the On-Demand Examination System (ODES) of NIOS at the Secondary and the Senior Secondary levels at the NIOS Headquarters, NOIDA, at the Regional Centres of NIOS, and at designated Kendriya Vidyalayas across India. A learner is eligible for On-Demand Examination after the first public examination.