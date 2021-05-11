NIOS Board Exam 2021 Fee Payment Last Date Extended To May 15th; Here's How To Apply

The National Institute of Open Schooling has made an important announcement regarding the fee payment for the Board exams. The NIOS has released a notification stating that the board has extended the date for fee payment. Students who missed the previous date can fill the exam form by submitting a late fee and complete the registration process. Here is how to fill the registration form with late fees.

Important details for NIOS Board exam 2021

Extention of fee payment for NIOS board exam date: May 15th, 2021.

Late fee amount: Rs 1,500

The official Twitter handle recently mentioned that the “last date for submission of the examination fee (with consolidated late fee Rs 1,500) for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for June 2021 Examination is extended till 15th of May, 2021”. The National Institute of Open Schooling had earlier extended the exam fee submission date to April 18th, 2021. The exam fee payment date has extended for a second time this year. The students who were unable to fill out the registration forms for the examination will have to select their state or union territories to complete the registration process classes 10th and 12th. Check out the official tweet by the NIOS board below.

Last date for submission of the examination fee (with consolidated late fee Rs 1500/-) for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for June 2021 Examination is extended till midnight of 15th May 2021;To know more,visit https://t.co/ZAGtm7i0Ha@ANI@PTI_News pic.twitter.com/YT7KzhldCW — NIOS (@niostwit) May 10, 2021

NIOS Board Exam 2021: How to apply for NIOS board fee payment?

A student can apply for the NIOS Board exam 2021 by following the simple steps given below. Candidates can visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in. or click here for direct link. In the next step, students need to click on register link available on the home page. Next, students will have to select state, identity type and click on course link. • in the next step, the details page will open where candidates will have to enter the basic details followed by other details. The students will then need to upload the necessary documents. After that, students will have to select the subjects and the study centre. Next, make the payment of the application fees. Next, click on submit and your application has been submitted. Once that is done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

