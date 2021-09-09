Last Updated:

NIRF Ranking 2021: AIIMS Delhi Ranked Top Medical Institute In India; Check Full List Here

NIRF Ranking 2021: National Institutional Ranking Framework, which lists top universities & colleges, has published the list of the top colleges in India.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NIRF Ranking 2021

IMAGE: PTI


Attention students! The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which lists top universities and colleges in India, has published the list of the top 50 colleges in India. The list was shared by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9. This year's NIRF ranking includes eleven categories, including Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Architecture, ARIIA, Law, Research Institutions, and Engineering.

NIRF has shortlisted the names of the universities based on the various ranking grounds such as: Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Peer Perception, Outreach, and Inclusivity. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. This year 6000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Check out all the top colleges and institutes in India

This year, IIT Madras has topped the list in the overall category. While IISc Bangalore has topped the list of universities in the category of universities, JNU Delhi and BHU Varanasi took the second and third positions. In the NIRF India rankings for 2021, AIIMS Delhi was ranked first in the medical college. Manipal College of Dental Science has been ranked as the best dental college in the country.

READ | University Rankings 2020: Check India's central university rankings, NIRF and QS rankings

Top Ten Engineering Colleges According to the NIRF Ranking 2021

  • Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  • Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  • The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  • The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  • The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  • National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

NIRF 2021:Top 3 IIT Colleges

  • IIT Madras.
  • IIT Delhi.
  • IIT Bombay

NIRF 2021: Top 5 MBA Institutes

  • The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  • Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  • The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  • The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

NIRF India Rankings 2021: Top Architecture Colleges

  • IIT Roorkee
  • IIT Calicut
  • IIT Kharagpur
  • School of Planning and Architecture Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2021 List Of Top Law Colleges

  • NLSUI Bangalore
  • NLU Delhi
  • NALSAR University Of Law, Hyderabad

IMAGE: PTI

READ | NIRF Ranking 2021 out: IIT Madras tops the list; check best colleges & institutes here
READ | NIRF Ranking 2021: IISC Bangalore emerges as best university for research in India
READ | NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT Madras tops the chart as best institution; read for more
READ | IIT Madras ranked best institution in India: NRIF ranking
Tags: NIRF Ranking 2021, AIIMS, NIRF 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND