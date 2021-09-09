NIRF Ranking 2021: AIIMS Delhi Ranked Top Medical Institute In India; Check Full List Here

Quick links:
Attention students! The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which lists top universities and colleges in India, has published the list of the top 50 colleges in India. The list was shared by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9. This year's NIRF ranking includes eleven categories, including Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Architecture, ARIIA, Law, Research Institutions, and Engineering.
NIRF has shortlisted the names of the universities based on the various ranking grounds such as: Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Peer Perception, Outreach, and Inclusivity. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. This year 6000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories.
I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions. pic.twitter.com/XPWzDZcCpI— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021
This year, IIT Madras has topped the list in the overall category. While IISc Bangalore has topped the list of universities in the category of universities, JNU Delhi and BHU Varanasi took the second and third positions. In the NIRF India rankings for 2021, AIIMS Delhi was ranked first in the medical college. Manipal College of Dental Science has been ranked as the best dental college in the country.
Along with my colleagues Smt. @Annapurna4BJP, Shri @Drsubhassarkar and Shri @RanjanRajkuma11 released the India Rankings 2021 instituted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework. Glad to learn that 6,000 institutions have participated in the rankings framework this year. pic.twitter.com/EuRgSsiC3u— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021