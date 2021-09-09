NIRF Ranking 2021: AIIMS Delhi Ranked Top Medical Institute In India; Check Full List Here

Attention students! The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which lists top universities and colleges in India, has published the list of the top 50 colleges in India. The list was shared by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, September 9. This year's NIRF ranking includes eleven categories, including Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Architecture, ARIIA, Law, Research Institutions, and Engineering.

NIRF has shortlisted the names of the universities based on the various ranking grounds such as: Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Peer Perception, Outreach, and Inclusivity. Notably, over the years, the number of institutions taking part in the NIRF ranking has increased. This year 6000 colleges participated in NIRF Ranking 2021 for eleven categories.

I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions. pic.twitter.com/XPWzDZcCpI — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021

NIRF Ranking 2021: Check out all the top colleges and institutes in India

This year, IIT Madras has topped the list in the overall category. While IISc Bangalore has topped the list of universities in the category of universities, JNU Delhi and BHU Varanasi took the second and third positions. In the NIRF India rankings for 2021, AIIMS Delhi was ranked first in the medical college. Manipal College of Dental Science has been ranked as the best dental college in the country.

Along with my colleagues Smt. @Annapurna4BJP, Shri @Drsubhassarkar and Shri @RanjanRajkuma11 released the India Rankings 2021 instituted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework. Glad to learn that 6,000 institutions have participated in the rankings framework this year. pic.twitter.com/EuRgSsiC3u — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021

Top Ten Engineering Colleges According to the NIRF Ranking 2021

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

NIRF 2021:Top 3 IIT Colleges

IIT Madras.

IIT Delhi.

IIT Bombay

NIRF 2021: Top 5 MBA Institutes

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

NIRF India Rankings 2021: Top Architecture Colleges

IIT Roorkee

IIT Calicut

IIT Kharagpur

School of Planning and Architecture Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2021 List Of Top Law Colleges

NLSUI Bangalore

NLU Delhi

NALSAR University Of Law, Hyderabad

IMAGE: PTI