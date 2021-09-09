NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT Madras Tops As The Best Engineering College; Check Top 10 Here

Quick links:
Image: Facebook/ IIT Madras
Today, September 9, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced the top universities and institutions of India. IIT Madras came at the top as the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. At 12 pm, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Rankings 2021. The rankings are intended to determine India's best institutions in a variety of fields, such as engineering, pharmacy, management, and research.
Dharmendra Pradhan shared the list on his Twitter page writing, "I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institution"
I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions. pic.twitter.com/XPWzDZcCpI— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021
Miranda House in Delhi took first place in the college category, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women in Delhi and Loyola College in Chennai. According to the NIRF rankings, AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the country, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.
Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception are the five basic categories of metrics used to rate colleges (PR). The total sum of marks assigned for each of these five main groupings of characteristics is used to assign ranks. The inaugural NIRF rankings were announced in 2016 after the rankings were launched in 2015. The number of categories has grown from four to eleven since the first rankings.