NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT Madras Tops As The Best Engineering College; Check Top 10 Here

NIRF Ranking 2021 has been announced. IIT Madras came at the top as the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Today, September 9, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced the top universities and institutions of India. IIT Madras came at the top as the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. At 12 pm, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Rankings 2021. The rankings are intended to determine India's best institutions in a variety of fields, such as engineering, pharmacy, management, and research. 

Dharmendra Pradhan shared the list on his Twitter page writing, "I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institution"

NRIF 2021: Top 10 Engineering Colleges

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  9. Indian Institute of Technology Tiruchirapalli
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Karnataka

Miranda House in Delhi took first place in the college category, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women in Delhi and Loyola College in Chennai. According to the NIRF rankings, AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the country, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception are the five basic categories of metrics used to rate colleges (PR). The total sum of marks assigned for each of these five main groupings of characteristics is used to assign ranks. The inaugural NIRF rankings were announced in 2016 after the rankings were launched in 2015. The number of categories has grown from four to eleven since the first rankings.

NIRF Rankings 2021: University Category

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi
  3. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi
  4. Calcutta University Kolkata
  5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Rankings 2021: Management Category

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
  4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

India Rankings 2021: Medical

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi
  2. PGIMER Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

