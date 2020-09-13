NLAT 2020: Students Report Technical Glitches, Verification Failures During Exam

On September 12, several students who appeared for the UG National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 reported an array of technical glitches during the online exam. According to the students’ feedback on Twitter, several faced issued in verification and login in the country-wide law exam held by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU). The site was disrupted with technical difficulties due to which several filed to appear in the examination, as students made more than an estimated 200 calls and messages to the authorities seeking help. However, as per the official website of NLAT, over 93 percent of students appeared in the exam.

#NLAT #NLSIU#NLAT2020

Utter negligence. This is not the way to conduct a national level test by the best law university of India! Anybody can cheat at home by opening multiple tabs, no blocking of tabs, so many technical glitches. It's just not done!https://t.co/RZYCB9oNEX — Anurima Bhati (@BhatiAnurima) September 12, 2020

Over 95% of candidates who appeared for the UG NLAT Slot 3 are writing the exam (updated 4.20pm). — NLSIU (@NLSIUofficial) September 12, 2020

Students reported glitches ranging from unable to verify information, login, or complete face identification to start the exam. Many were shut out from accessing the portal. "Today's NLAT exam was a complete failure. Someone's test was automatically submitted after 18 minutes. Issuing warnings without any reason, verification is getting failed. Some other candidate's test went smoothly but the test did not get submit,” a student wrote, frustrated on Twitter.

Another said, “Many students faced technical glitches and problems while giving NLAT. Authorities will not take accountability. For how long will aspirants have to suffer? It's high time to have a uniform entrance exam.” Students also complained about untimely submission of the answers and other entry glitches. However, NLSIU announced that it was investigating the issue and carrying out the technological processes to fix the loopholes. It asked the students on its official website to log in on the admission portal and raise the ticket latest by 12 pm on September 13.

I am Drishti Yadav.

A law aspirant, wanting to go in top Natinal Law University.

I gave nlat 2020.The NLAT 2020, had high amount of technical glitches.

The cursor was not moving.

I spent 45 mins, but only being able to reach 6th questions.@NLSIUofficial @PMOIndia @MwomenHRD — Drishti Yadav (@Drishti14472307) September 12, 2020

My younger brother was not able to give his NLAT exam today due to technical glitches on @NLSIUofficial website.



He was preparing for this exam since last 6 months. I humbly request @NLSIUofficial to take cognizance of this matter and conduct a retest for all the students (1/2) — Abhinav jain (@ab608j) September 12, 2020

@LiveLawIndia the NLAT 2020 was a complete disaster. It was mired with technical glitches. Though initial inspection of the system found no problem, during the examination I was receiving msgs from the proctor to unmute & my exam began late due to time taking verification process — Nilovna Maelzer (@Nilovna4) September 12, 2020

Read: Karnataka Has Been At Forefront Of Services: Union Minister Jagadish Shettar

Read: NLSIU Bengaluru Allowed To Hold NLAT Exam; Results To Be Withheld Till Further Notice: SC

Violation of proctoring guidelines

However, in separate claims, students reported instances of cheating that went undetected by the AI proctoring. Images of the questions leaked beforehand and students discussing the answers on the zoom video app went viral on social media. "My test paper started at 06:46 p.m. and got automatically submitted at 06:50 pm,” a student complained on the official Twitter handle of the NSLIU campus, Bangalore. However, NLSIU took to Twitter and responded, saying, “Strong start to UG NLAT 2020 Slot 1- 7611 of 8198 candidates logged in and writing the exam. 93.2 % attendance and growing (update as of 12.45 pm)”. Further, about the instances of cheating, the campus wrote, “Where candidates have violated the proctoring guidelines, even if they have not been logged out, their exam will be disqualified based on scrutiny of the audit logs post the exam.”

Here is NLSIU's press release on NLAT 2020. They say that the attendance of the UG NLAT was 94 % and PG NLAT was 97 %. Here are details that may help students who faced technical glitches @THBengaluru pic.twitter.com/zz1ezIM71t — Tanu (@TanuKul) September 12, 2020

Read: SC Proposes States To Transport Remaining Migrants Within 15 Days, Order Reserved

Read: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre On PIL Seeking Free Ration For Poor Disabled People