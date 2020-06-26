'No Fee Hike, No Annual Fees': Jharkhand Govt Gives Strict Orders To Schools

Jharkhand government has directed private schools to not charge any fees from students till schools reopen. In a letter written by the state's Education and Literacy Department to the heads of all private and unaided accredited schools, the government ordered that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till schools reopen.

READ: Jharkhand CM Soren Requests Centre To Distribute Free Ration In State For Next 6 Months

Schools given a strict warning

The state government also directed the schools to not raise the fee and instructed schools to only charge monthly fees until classes resume.

Schools are also warned that if it fails to follow the guidelines, action will be taken and No objection certificate (NOC) will also be canceled.

Jharkhand has 2,261 cases of the virus with 42 cases registered on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the state government permitted citizens to exercise in open spaces and reopening of stadia and sports complex without spectators outside the containment zones. The notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh also permitted the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce. "Stadium and sports complex (without spectators), walking, jogging, running and exercises in open spaces and online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce are permitted outside containment zone(s)," the notification, a copy of which was released to the press, said.

READ: 42 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Jharkhand; Count Rises To 2,261

ICSE, CBSE exams cancelled

ICSE and CBSE informed the Supreme Court that it will board exams for Class X and XII have been canceled, the board to the Supreme Court on Thursday. ICSE authorities informed the Supreme Court that the Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court its inability to hold exams amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBSE through the MHRD told the Supreme Court that for now, the exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will be conducted at a conducive time for the Class XII students. Class XII students will also have the option of either sitting for the exam at a later date or accept the results on the basis of their last three internal assessments.

READ: CCL Donates Rs 20 Crore To Fight Pandemic In Jharkhand