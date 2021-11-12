Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Check Application Status For 3093 Posts

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell, also known as RRC, Northern Railway has released the application status of those candidates who have applied for the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. It is for candidates imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway (Notification No. RRC/NR-01/2021/Act Apprentice). The application process for the same was closed on October 20, 2021. The application status can be checked on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org. The steps to check application status, as well as the direct link, have been mentioned below.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org for the latest news and updates on this recruitment drive. Candidates who have passed class 10th, who have done ITI course in the trade-related to the vacancy, could apply for this. These recruitments will be done by the Railways on the basis of merit only. No exam will be conducted.