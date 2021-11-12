Last Updated:

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Check Application Status For 3093 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates can check the application status for 3093 posts on the official website. Here is all you need to know about it.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell, also known as RRC, Northern Railway has released the application status of those candidates who have applied for the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. It is for candidates imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway (Notification No. RRC/NR-01/2021/Act Apprentice). The application process for the same was closed on October 20, 2021. The application status can be checked on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org. The steps to check application status, as well as the direct link, have been mentioned below.

Northern Railway Recruitment: Steps to check Apprenticeship application status

  • Candidates who applied before October 20 will have to go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell at http://www.rrcnr.org/
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads click here in the column for "Notification No. RRC/NR-01/2021/Act Apprentice: Candidates can now check Application Status".
  • Candidates will then have to select how they want to check status
  • Key in the required details and then click on submit
  • The application status will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download it and then take the printout of the same

Application fee | Age restrictions

  • The application fee for the RRC Railway Recruitment was Rs 100, which had to be paid by candidates via online mode. 
  • Candidates aged between 15 to 24 years were eligible to apply for the Apprentice posts.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org for the latest news and updates on this recruitment drive. Candidates who have passed class 10th, who have done ITI course in the trade-related to the vacancy, could apply for this. These recruitments will be done by the Railways on the basis of merit only. No exam will be conducted.

