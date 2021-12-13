Odisha Police ASI Communication Recruitment Begins Today; Check How To Apply

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police has invited applications from candidates to fill the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector. The recruitment procedure for the same has started from today, December 13, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at odishapolice.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 144 positions in ASI communication will be filled. January 2, 2022, is the last date to apply.

As per the official notification issued by the recruitment cell, "Candidates with BSc. or BTech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Science and Technology/Electronics and Telecommunications/Information Technology and Management/Physics/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics or allied subjects or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation or allied subjects are eligible to apply."

Odisha Police ASI Recruitment 2021: Age Restriction | Pay Sale

Candidates who are applying for the post must be less than twenty-one years and not more than twenty-five years of age. However, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST/SEBC/Women candidates.

As per the official notification, during the period of initial appointment, the “Initial Appointees” shall draw monthly remuneration of Rs 15000/- (First Year) per month as per “Odisha Group-C and Group-D posts (contractual appointment) Amendment Rules, 2021” vide Govt. of Odisha, G.A. and P.G. Deptt. Notification No.-GAD-SC-RULES- 0037-2017-28621/Gen dated October 27, 2021.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Follow these steps to apply for Odisha police ASI posts

Step 1: To Apply For The Odisha Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment, candidates need to visit odishapolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates would find an option to apply.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen automatically.

Step 4: Now, fill in the required details, upload credentials, and finalize your application.

Step 5: Submit and take a printout of the form for future use.

Image: PTI/ Representative Image