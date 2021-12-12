Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 144 Assistant SI Posts From Dec 13

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police has announced a recruitment drive under which it will be selecting candidates for 144 assistant sub inspector, communication and other posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, salary and job details here. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

A total of 144 candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer based test. Minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have passed their B.Tech or B.Sc. in subjects such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Science and Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication, Physics, Mathematics, and others. The degree should be from a recognized university. To be noted that the application process will begin from Monday, December 13, and candidates can check important dates here.

Official notice reads, "Odisha Police is looking for eligible candidates who have passed B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from any recognized University or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognized university for appointment as ASI of Police (Communication) on initial appointment basis."

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application process begins on December 13, 2021 (9 pm).

The deadline to apply is January 2, 2022.

Computer Based Test is likely to be conducted in February 2022 (The dates have not been confirmed yet).

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed official notification released by Odisha Police. Candidates are hereby informed that no manual application will be entertained. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made for Computer based test. The recruitment test would be conducted at various centres in Odisha. It should be noted that the detailed advertisement and steps to fill the application process would be soon available on the official website.