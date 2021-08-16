Last Updated:

Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2021: Notification For 4619 Contract Teacher Vacancies Out

Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021: Odisha government has released a notification for 4619 vacancies for contract teachers posts. See full details here.

Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021: Odisha government has released the official notification for the recruitment against 4619 vacancies for the post of contractual teachers. There are thousands of vacancies for the posts of Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit teacher and physical education teacher. The online application window will begin on August 23 at 11 am. 

The last date to apply for the Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 will close on September 14, 2019, up to 6 pm. The online recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the first week of October. There are a total of 2055 vacancies for the post of Hindi teacher, 1304 for Sanskrit teacher, and 1260 for physical education teacher posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at dseodisha.in. 

Click here to read the official notification.

Odisha Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

For the post of Sanskrit Teacher: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree with Sanskrit as one of the electives /optional/Honours /pass subjects from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and

Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) is a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/Institution OR 2.Shastri (Sanskrit) with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) from a recognized university and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit), a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University institution.

For the post of Hindi Teacher: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the electives /Optional/Pass/Honours subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/ SEBC candidates) and one of the following Training qualifications

a) Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra

b) B.H.Ed., a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/ Institution

c) B. Ed in Hindi, a course prescribed by NCTE, from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras.

OR

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD /SEBC candidates) with one of the following qualifications;

a) Rastrabhasa Ratna from Rastrabhasa Prachar Samiti, Wardha

b) Shastri (Hindi) from Orissa Rastrabhasa Parishad, Puri

c) Snataka (Acquired by June-2005, the date up to which the temporary recognition has been granted) from Hindi Shiksha Samiti, Orissa, Cuttack and one of the following Training qualifications:

a) Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra

b) B.H.Ed, a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/ Institution

c) B. Ed in Hindi, a course prescribed by NCTE, from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras.

For the post of Physical Education Teacher: Candidates must have qualified +2 or its equivalent examination from a recognised institution with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% or SC/ST/PH/ SEBC candidates) and C.P.Ed./ B.P.Ed./ M.P. Ed from a recognized Board/University.

Other Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidate must be able to read and write ODIA. He/she must have passed the HSC Exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language Subject i.e. First/Second or Third Language.
  • He/ She must have passed the +2 /Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha with Odia as an examinable subject.
  • He/she must have passed the Odia Examination of Matriculation/HSC standard conducted by BSE, Odisha
  • He/she must have passed Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) in the concerned category and subject.

