OJEE 2021: Exam Dates Released; Check Official Schedule & Other Highlights Here

Image: PTI
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination dates have been announced on August 13, 2021. The exam committee has decided that the examination is scheduled to begin on September 6, 2021. The last exam will be conducted on September 11, 2021. Candidates who have already registered and will be appearing for this exam can check the complete schedule here. It has also been uploaded on the official website that is ojee.nic.in.
Candidates are hereby informed that earlier the OJEE 2021 was scheduled to be held in June 2021. However, it was later decided to postpone the exam because of the rising COVID-19 cases. The notification released then reads, "In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021), which was tentatively scheduled from 17th to 24th June 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July.".
As per the latest notification, the OJEE 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be applicable for all the courses. This time the exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts on each day. It is mandatory to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols. Interested candidates who are planning to take Odisha Joint Entrance Examination this year can check the complete schedule here.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board can apply for undergraduate courses in Odisha. For lateral courses, the students must have completed their bachelor's or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams. The OJEE committee has released separate forms for different examinations. Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch, and M.Plan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.