OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Apply For 170 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts From May 15

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from the candidates as part of its OPSC Group B recruitment 2021. The commission recently released the official OPSC notification for the recruitment drive. The OPSC vacancy is for the Group B rank posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Interested candidates can now go to the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in and check the detailed OPSC notification about the post. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the OPSC Group B recruitment 2021.

OPSC Group B recruitment 2021

The application process for the OPSC vacancy will be starting from May 15, 2021. Candidates can register and pay their examination fees through the official website till June 18, 2021. Submission of online registered applications can be done on the website from May 15 to June 25, 2021. A total of 170 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer in the state under the Health and Family Welfare Department are on offer. All the interested candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying to the recruitment drive. The commission has also released another OPSC notification for 186 vacancies of Homeopathic Medical Officer. The applications for the post are invited in online mode. Applications done in any other mode will not be accepted.

Selection process

The selection process will comprise of Career Marking and a written test. The career marking will have a weightage of 30% and the written test will be for 70%. The written exam will have two papers with 100 marks for each paper. The questions will be objective type of multiple-choice questions. The duration will be one and half hour for each paper. The written examination will be conducted either in Cuttack or Bhubaneshwar.

Eligibility criteria

While applying for the OPSC Group B recruitment 2021, a candidate will have to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of â‚¹500/- as application fees. The age limit of the interested candidate should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age. For the educational qualification, the candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S)or equivalent Degree from a University or Institution recognized by the Central Council of Indian Medicine. He also should have registered himself/herself under the Odisha State Council of Ayurvedic Medicines. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in and the detailed OPSC notification available on the website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the OPSC vacancy.

