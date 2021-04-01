OTET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Odisha TET Admit Card

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the OTET Admit Card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied to appear for the OTET 2021 can download their OTET Admit card online by visiting the official website- bseodisha.ac.in. BSE Odisha will conduct the Odisha Teachers' Eligibility Test (OTET) on April 9, 2021. Candidates can either follow the steps given here or alternatively, click on the direct link given below to download the call letter.

How to download OTET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OTET 2021 link

Click on the link that reads 'OTET 2021 admit card available'

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your OTET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Direct link to download OTET Admit Card 2021

Qualified candidates will be appointed as teachers for Standard I to VIII in private aided, private unaided and government schools of Odisha. A candidate who scores 60% or more in the Odisha TET Examination will be qualified. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC/ OBC, Physically Handicapped securing scores 50% may be considered as OTET pass. The TET score will be given weightage in the recruitment process.

OTET 2021 Exam Pattern

The questions in the OTET paper-I will be based on the topics of the Prescribed syllabus of the state for class I to V but their difficulty standard, as well as linkages, could be up to the secondary stage. The questions in the OTET paper-II will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus of the state for Class VI to VIII but their difficulty standard, as well as linkages, could be up to senior secondary/ higher secondary /+2 stage.