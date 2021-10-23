Over 60,000 students secure admission to DU's undergraduate courses

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Over 60,000 students have secured admission to Delhi University's (DU) undergraduate courses under the three cut-off lists and the university has so far received over 1.7 lakh applications.

Friday was the last day for the colleges to approve the applications. The payment gateway closed at 5 pm on Saturday.

The special cut-off list for the students who were not able to apply in the first three lists will be released on Monday, while the fourth list will be released on October 30.

According to official data, 60,155 students have paid the fees and the university has processed 1,70,696 applications.

At Aryabhatta College, 524 admissions have taken place till now and admission in the unreserved category is likely to be closed in English (Honours), History (Honours), Political Science (Honours), Mathematics (Honours), BA programme (History and Political Science). In the OBC category, it is closed in Political Science (Honours) and Mathematics (Honours). The admissions are likely to continue in the other categories and subjects.

At Miranda House, a few seats are left in Sociology (Honours) and History(Honours), according to officials, while the college will decide the subjects that will be open in the special cut-off list on Sunday.

Professor Hansraj Suman, president of the Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' wing -- Delhi Teachers' Association -- said the DU administration should ask for data from colleges on the number of seats filled up in the reserved categories and it should be uploaded on its website.

He also demanded that the seats under the reserved categories be filled up in a special drive that should be launched before the classes commence for the first-year students.

In a related development, the university also released the re-admission schedule for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Honours) Business Economics for which entrance tests were conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The DU will declare the ranks secured by the candidates in the entrance exams on October 25, with the candidates having the option to change the college-programme preference between October 26 and 10 am on October 27.

The first allotment list will be displayed on October 30, while the candidates will be able to apply between October 31 and November 1. The colleges will have time till November 2 to reject or approve the applications and November 3 will be the last day for making payments.

The second and third allotment lists will be announced on November 6 and November 13. PTI SLB RC

