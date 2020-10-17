Last Updated:

'Enough Of Being Silent': Parents Decry Maharashtra's Stand On School Fees Amid Pandemic

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grapple the country, parents across the state of Maharashtra have been demanding a reduction in the school fees

Prachi Mankani
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grapple the country, parents across the state of Maharashtra have been demanding a reduction in the school fees. Several complaints have come to the fore of students being removed from online classes for non-payment of fees or parents protesting in school premises across the state demanding justice.

Earlier, parents had also alleged that the government is not doing enough to call for concessions like other states. Taking a stand against the "unjustified" school fees, parents started #UnjustifiedSchoolFees hashtag on Twitter and slammed the Maharashtra government for not providing any relief. Furthermore, netizens also lambasted the state government for taking a stand for Bollywood, but not empathizing with the parents who are facing financial crisis.

Meanwhile, experts have also sought government intervention in the matter. In a second letter written on Monday, Pune-based think-tank, SYSCOM, has requested the state government to amend the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had said that the Maharashtra government is not empowered to issue an order interfering with the fee structure of private unaided schools or schools of other boards. The government resolution (GR), dated May 8, 2020,
directed all educational institutions in the state not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

