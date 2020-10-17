'Enough Of Being Silent': Parents Decry Maharashtra's Stand On School Fees Amid Pandemic

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grapple the country, parents across the state of Maharashtra have been demanding a reduction in the school fees. Several complaints have come to the fore of students being removed from online classes for non-payment of fees or parents protesting in school premises across the state demanding justice.

Earlier, parents had also alleged that the government is not doing enough to call for concessions like other states. Taking a stand against the "unjustified" school fees, parents started #UnjustifiedSchoolFees hashtag on Twitter and slammed the Maharashtra government for not providing any relief. Furthermore, netizens also lambasted the state government for taking a stand for Bollywood, but not empathizing with the parents who are facing financial crisis.

#UnjustifiedSchoolFees @CMOMaharashtra, Maharashtra government standing solidly for Bollywood.... What about parents who are facing financial crisis?? Are we not important enough in scheme of things.. — ketaki (@kets_8) October 17, 2020

Parents of more then 1 lakh Students studying in Private Schools of #Mumbai are bearing #UnjustifiedSchoolFees raised their voice on this with most of all possible platforms, No relief from Govt of Maharashtra while other states doing well in this matter @CMOMaharashtra — Sanjay Bafna (@SanjayDBafna) October 17, 2020

Enough of being silent....private schools in #Mumbai are certainly charging #UnjustifiedSchoolFees and Maharashtra government is taking no action and then want public to have faith on them...how can we!? If other states can why can't ours reduce fees. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT — YOGESH SINGH (@YOGESHS81480380) October 17, 2020

#StopUnjustSchoolFees #Mumbai #UnjustifiedSchoolFees

We respect teachers and thank them for efforts taken to impart education to children.

Their efforts should be rewarded but surely it just can't justify a reason to pay full fees. @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad @RealBacchuKadu — Prakash Kanade (@kpraks) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, experts have also sought government intervention in the matter. In a second letter written on Monday, Pune-based think-tank, SYSCOM, has requested the state government to amend the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had said that the Maharashtra government is not empowered to issue an order interfering with the fee structure of private unaided schools or schools of other boards. The government resolution (GR), dated May 8, 2020,

directed all educational institutions in the state not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

