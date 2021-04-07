Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Watch PM Modi Live On Pariksha Pe Charcha Today At 7 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a selected group of students, teachers, and parents in the fourth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha Event today, on April 7, 2021. The event will be held online at 7 pm because of the restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Read on to know full details on the Pariksha Pe Charcha event here.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Date

Pariksha Pe Charcha will begin today (April 7) at 7 pm. The date and time for the event were announced on PM Modi's official Twitter handle and also on the website MyGov.in. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an event where PM Modi interacts with students giving board exams and gives them meaningful advice and guidance on how to progress through their careers as the students grow up. While the event is being held online this year, people can watch Pariksha Pe Charcha from the comfort of their homes on their TVs. The event can be viewed live on PM Modi's Twitter channel too. It will also be aired on the Doordarshan channel. If you wish to see PM Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha Live, don't forget to tune into either PM Modi's Twitter or Doordarshan.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an event that began in 2018. Over 14 lakh students, parents, and teachers had registered for the event in 2018. Since then, the popularity of the event has only grown. With the coming event, PM Modi also launched an updated version of his book 'Exam Warriors' which gives out important suggestions to students and parents to deal with exam stress. He announced the launch of the new version of the book on social media platforms. he said in a post on his official Twitter account while launching the book: “As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of Exam Warriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress-free before an exam”

As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available.



The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam. https://t.co/4DLeHLVWi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

This year, over 10 lakh students have registered to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the virtual event for Pariksha Pe Charcha today. Apart from students, a huge number of parents and teachers have registered for the event as well. According to the data from the official MyGov.in website, a total of 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and around 93,000 parents have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. While everyone can watch the event live, only a selected few students, teachers, and parents will be selected to interact with PM Modi directly. A total of 1500 students, 250 teachers, and 250 parents will be selected to interact with PM Modi.

Image Source: MyGov.in