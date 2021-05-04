West Bengal
Pioneer Of Kota Coaching Industry V K Bansal Dies; Students & Educationists Pay Respects

A pioneer of the Kota coaching industry, Vinod Kumar Bansal, passed away on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, his son said. He was 71.

Written By
Digital Desk
Bansal Classes

A pioneer of the Kota coaching industry, Vinod Kumar Bansal, passed away on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, his son said. He was 71.

Bansal, the founder of Bansal Classes, had been suffering from multiple diseases, including muscular dystrophy, his son Samir Bansal said, adding that he also tested COVID-19 positive, but four days back, his report came out negative. 

Amit Purohit, founder of Fantasy Akhada wrote, "Every time you see the Byju’s ad on TV over the next few days, take some time off and pray that the legendary Bansal Sir’s soul RIP. The whole education revolution that we see today was started years back by this man on a wheelchair! Thank you #Bansalsir for showing direction!" [sic]

Many students and educationists took to their Twitter handle to mourn his demise. One user wrote, "Kota earlier used to known as Industrial city in 80s because of JK like plants, Bansal Sir was engineer there also. But when he started teaching Kota transformed itself to Education City. An end of Era for Kota in true words." [sic]

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of Bansal and said his death was an irreparable loss for the entire academic fraternity.

"The demise of Bansal Classes director V K Bansal ji is an irreparable loss for the entire academic fraternity. He dedicated all his life to the education and progress of students. Thousands of students taught by him are making India proud globally. May his soul rest in peace," Birla, an MP from Kota - Bundi, tweeted in Hindi.   

"He took his last breath around 3.30 am on Monday morning at a hospital here, where he had been undergoing treatment for last 15 days," Samir said. 

He said Bansal's lungs had already been destroyed due to muscular dystrophy and COVID-19 infection further worsened his condition.  

Condoling his death, Allen Career Institute director Naveen Maheshwari said V K Bansal was a great mathematician and pioneer of coaching classes in Kota and the space vacated with his death is hard to fill. 

Reactions

(with PTI inputs)

