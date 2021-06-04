PM Mentoring Yuva Scheme For Young Authors: Scholarship Of Rs 3 Lakh, Here's How To Apply

PM Mentoring Yuva Scheme: The Prime Minister Mentoring YUVA Scheme contest has been started today. The mentoring scheme is for young authors. The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi to foster the goal of National Education Policy 2020 that emphasis empowering young minds & creating a learning ecosystem that can nurture young learners for future leadership roles and commemorate India's 75 years of Independence.

YUVA: Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Author| Contest begins

The contest has begun on June 4. Interested young authors can register for the scheme. The contest will conclude on July 31. A total of 75 authors will be selected through the all India contest. The contest will be hosted on the MyGov portal. Visit mygov.in to participate in the contest.

According to the MyGov website, the young authors who will be mentored shall become proficient in writing in various genres like fiction, non-fiction, travelogues, memoirs, drama, poetry and so on. It will make sure to bring reading and authorship as a preferred profession at par with other job options, making the children of India take reading and knowledge as an integral part of their grooming up years. In addition, it will bring a positive psychological push to the young minds given the impact and effect of the recent pandemic on the mental health of children.

How to participate

Visit the official website- Mygov.in

Go to the 'Innovate India' section

Head to the YUVA portal by clicking on innovateindia.mygov.in/yuva/

On the left side of the page, click on the button that reads 'CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT'

A login page will open

Fill in the required details to register yourself

Sign in using the ID password that has been generated

Proceed and fill in the form

Make sure to fill the form correctly and submit it.

Direct link to apply

Selection Process for the Contest

The contestants should be below 30 years of age. The contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words to judge its suitability to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme. The selection will be made by a Committee to be constituted by National Books Trust (NBT). A total of 75 authors will be selected for the mentorship programme.

Announcement of Winners

The names of selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day - August 15, 2021. Based on mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors. The entries of the winners will be readied for publication by 15th December 2021. The published books may be launched on 12th January 2022 on YUVA DIVAS or National Youth Day, the official website reads.

Execution of Mentorship

There will be two phases of the mentorship programme. The phase-1 will be the training period of three months' duration. The second phase will be 'Promotion' of three months' duration. The National Book Trust, India (under BP Division, Ministry of Education, GOI) as the Implementing Agency will ensure phase-wise execution of the Scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship. The National Book Trust, India will organise a Two-Week Writers' Online Programme for the selected candidates. During which the young authors will be trained by two eminent authors/mentors from NBT's panel of accomplished authors and writers. After the completion of the two-week writers' Online Programme, the authors will be trained for 2-Weeks at various Online/On-site National Camps organised by NBT. In the second phase, the authors will get to expand their understanding and hone their skills through interaction at various international events such as Literary Festivals, Book Fairs, Virtual Book Fair, Cultural Exchange Programmes, etc.

Benefits

At the end of the mentorship, the authors will be paid a consolidated scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of 6 months (50,000 x 6 = Rs 3 Lakh) under the Mentorship Scheme. Moreover, a book or a series of books written by young authors will be published by NBT, India. The authors will also be paid a royalty of 10% on successful publications of their books at the end of the Mentorship Program. Their published books will be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture & literature between different states & thereby promoting Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.