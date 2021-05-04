Popular Medical Courses After 12th Science In India: Duration, Fees, Entrance Exam

The medical profession is one of the most respected professions in India. Now more so than ever, the world has realised the importance of science and health professionals. India, in particular, offers ample opportunities for students seeking medical courses. If you're interested in venturing into this field, here's a look at the most popular medical courses after 12th science in India.

Popular Medical Courses after 12th Science

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

MBBS stands tall as perhaps the most popular medical course in India. It is the minimum qualification required to practice as a Doctor in India. Students who aspire to become surgeons will need to spend 5 and a half years working on this course before graduating. MBBS consists of a 4½ year academic program and a 1-year internship post that. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh.

Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS)

Bachelor of Dental Sciences is one of the most popular medical courses after MBBS in India. It lays as the foundation course for students aspiring to become dentists. The BDS course is a 5 years long undergraduate program, which includes an internship. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Lately, Bachelor of Physiotherapy is getting increasingly popular in India as the number of aspirants applying for the role is growing enormously each year. BPT is a 4-year undergraduate program that deals with the science of physical movement. It incorporates exercises, elaborately choreographed movements and massage as a way to treat patients suffering from minor to major injuries. The BPT course duration is 4½ years with six months mandatory internship. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.PHARM)

Graduation in Pharmacy opens various career opportunities for students. After finishing B.Pharm, one can choose to become a pharmacist, lecturer, researcher, counsellor, or salesperson. They know how to impart knowledge about the effects, safety, and usage of drugs apart from other things. Students can combine B.Pharm with a Master's degree as well without having to give NEET. B.Pharm requires students to finish 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology before applying for the 4½ years course. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 5 lakh to 15 lakh.

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Homoeopathy is a popular practice in India and is a good choice of career for aspirants seeking admission in the medical field. BHMS is a versatile discipline that allows students to learn how to treat patients using natural medicines. The course consists of 5½ years. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 4 lakh to 10 lakh.

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Ayurveda is the pride of India. Although an ancient practice, Ayurvedic treatment is still considered the most sought after in the country. Owing to its undying popularity here, students are seen considering this as their career choice more and more every year. This practice blew up further when the government started promoting AAYUSH. Aspirants must note that the BAMS course consists of 5½ years. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.SC. & A.H.)

Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry is a discipline meant to treat animals. Among the medical courses list provided here, the B.V.SC course is becoming increasingly popular in India. Aspirants must clear NEET or AIPVT entrance exam to qualify for this course. The duration of this course is 5 years long. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

B.Sc. Nursing - Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nursing is a promising career path homing many opportunities in the nook and corner of India. Aspirants can apply for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing Admission Test, AFMC B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam, CMC Ludhiana B.Sc Nursing Entrance Test, PPMET, NUPMET, BHU B.Sc (Nursing) Admission Test and NEET to qualify for this course. There are many gateways to this course as one can aspire for a number of career opportunities in nursing itself, namely general nursing, midwifery and auxiliary nursing. This course consists of 4 years. The fee structure for the course varies from varsity to varsity but is most commonly priced between Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

Image Source: Shutterstock