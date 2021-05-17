PSEB Punjab Board Results 2021: PSEB Class 10 & 8 Exam Results Declared, See How To Check

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the Punjab Board class 10 results 2021. The PSEB class 10 exam had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the PSEB 10th results are prepared on the basis of internal assessments. This year, a total of 99.93% of the total registered students have passed the class 10 exam. Girls have outscored boys.

PSEB has also declared the class 8th exam results. A total of 3 lakh 21 thousand 384 (3,21,384) candidates appeared in the PSEB class 10 exam out of which 3, 21,163 students passed the exam. Similarly, a total of 3 lakh seven thousand 272 students appeared in the PSEB class 8 online exam. A total of 3,06,894 students passed the exam.

PSEB chairman Prof. Yograjm Secretary Md Taiyab IAS and exam controller Janak Raj Mahrok were present on the occasion of announcing the PSEB results. Candidates will be able to check their PSEB class 8 and class 10 results from 8 am on Tuesday by visiting the official website- www.pseb.ac.in. Students can follow the steps given below.

How to download Punjab Board class 10 results 2021: