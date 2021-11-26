PSTET 2021 Application Form Released On Pstet.pseb.ac.in; Check How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
PSTET 2021: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test application form has been released on Friday, November 26, 2021. All the candidates who are interested and are eligible to appear for the PSTET 2021 can now register online on Punjab TET official website. Registration has been started on November 25 at pstet.pseb.ac.in and candidates should make sure to apply by December 6, 2021. Important dates, as well as steps to apply for the exam, can be checked below.
In order to apply, candidates will have to go through three steps, registration, form filling, and fee deposition. Candidates must know that it is mandatory to take Teacher Eligibility Test or TET to apply for a teaching job. As per the rules, a person who has the necessary academic and professional qualifications as per the NCTE notification are eligible to apply. There is no age limit for TET.
Candidates should know that under PSTET, an exam for two papers will be conducted. PSTET Paper 1 will be for Classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for classes 6 to 8. Exam for both papers will be conducted on the same date in MCQ format. Candidates will have to answer 150 questions from Child Development and pedagogy, languages, mathematics, etc. For each paper, candidates will be given a time duration of 90 minutes. To qualify for the examination, candidates need to score a minimum of 60% marks in the TET examination.