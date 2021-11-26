PSTET 2021 Application Form Released On Pstet.pseb.ac.in; Check How To Apply

PSTET 2021: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test application form has been released on Friday, November 26, 2021. All the candidates who are interested and are eligible to appear for the PSTET 2021 can now register online on Punjab TET official website. Registration has been started on November 25 at pstet.pseb.ac.in and candidates should make sure to apply by December 6, 2021. Important dates, as well as steps to apply for the exam, can be checked below.

In order to apply, candidates will have to go through three steps, registration, form filling, and fee deposition. Candidates must know that it is mandatory to take Teacher Eligibility Test or TET to apply for a teaching job. As per the rules, a person who has the necessary academic and professional qualifications as per the NCTE notification are eligible to apply. There is no age limit for TET.

PSTET 2021: Important Dates

Registration for PSTET begins on November 25, 2021

The deadline to apply online is December 6, 2021

The application correction window has been opened on December 10, 2021, and the window will be closed on December 13, 2021

Hall tickets will be released on December 16, 2021

PSTET 2021 will be conducted on December 24, 2021

Punjab TET 2021: Here's how to register

Candidates should visit the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the left sections and click on new user

Candidates will be redirected to the instructions page where they will have to read all instructions carefully and click on 'I agree'

Candidates will then have to enter details like name, email address, mobile number and password

Candidates will be provided with a registration ID then which they should save for future reference

The application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should fill the form and pay the fee

Candidates are also advised to take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference

About PSTET 2021

Candidates should know that under PSTET, an exam for two papers will be conducted. PSTET Paper 1 will be for Classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for classes 6 to 8. Exam for both papers will be conducted on the same date in MCQ format. Candidates will have to answer 150 questions from Child Development and pedagogy, languages, mathematics, etc. For each paper, candidates will be given a time duration of 90 minutes. To qualify for the examination, candidates need to score a minimum of 60% marks in the TET examination.