Punjab Civilian Support Staff Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Punjab Civilian Support Staff Admit card 2021: The Punjab Police has announced the release of admit card for Punjab Police Civilian Support Staff Exam, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the exam which aims to recruit Civilian Support Staff in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation. The Punjab Police Civilian Support Staff examination is scheduled to be conducted with adherence to appropriate COVID-19 protocols in the last week of September. The exam dates are September 21 and 22, 2021. In order to get more information, candidates must visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in.

The admit card will have details like exam timing, venue, and date of the examination. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully before appearing for the exam. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to carry a printout of the hall ticket to the examination hall. Along with the admit card, a valid ID card should also be carried. In case candidates find any issue related to downloading of admit card or details mentioned on it, candidates can contact the helpline number-18002102565. Candidates should be ready with their application number and password in order to check their results easily. The steps to download hall tickets have also been mentioned below.

Punjab Government exams: Important Dates

Punjab Police Civilian Support Staff Exam admit card has been released on September 17, 2021

The exam will be conducted on September 21 and 22, 2021

Application process was started on August 17, 2021

The last date of application was September 7, 2021

Punjab Police Civilian Support Staff Admit card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates who registered themselves should visit the official website-punjabpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, find the recruitment section and click on it

Under that section, click on the link which reads "Recruitment of Civilian Support Staff-2021."

Login window will be opened, candidates will have to fill in the required details such as application number and password or login id and password

Post clicking on submit, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and contact on the helpline number mentioned above incase of any issues

Candidates should make sure to download hall ticket and take a printout so that it can be carried along with ID proof to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download admit card

The exam that is scheduled to be conducted in last week of September aims to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Legal Officer, Assistant Legal Officer, Forensics Officer, Assistant Forensics Officer. Candidates must go through the official notification once again before sitting for exams. The written exam will have objective-type questions and it will be followed by document verification. The written exam is conducted for 100 marks and each question carries 4 marks. Candidates should note that there is negative marking in the exam.