First Wheelchair-bound Indian To Study At Oxford, Pratishtha Leaves Punjab CM ‘inspired’

In a 'heartwarming' incident, Punjab's Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh spoke to a young girl, Pratishtha Deveshwar who has been selected for a Master's programme at the University of Oxford, England. Pratishtha Deveshwar, as informed by the Chief Minister is the first wheelchair-bound girl from India to be joining the esteemed university in London.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh posted a video wishing the young girl 'good luck and blessings'. Calling her 'inspiring', the Punjab Chief Minister also praised the will and spirit of Pratishtha. The Chief Minister talked to Pratishta through a video call and wished her all the luck. Further asking her to stay safe, Captain Amarinder also expressed how he hoped that Pratishtha would succeed in all her endeavors and come back to serve the country.

Here's a look at the video by Captain Amarinder Singh:

The indomitable will & spirit of Pratishtha Deveshwar of Punjab are truly inspiring. She is first girl wheelchair user from India to be joining Oxford for a Master’s programme. I wish her good luck & am sure she will come back to serve the country. God bless, Beta! pic.twitter.com/65vfAxivDV — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 16, 2020

Pratishtha is all set to join the University of Oxford in September 2020 in Masters in Public Policy. She took to Twitter and expressed her gratefulness to the Punjab Chief Minister for interacting with her. Notably, Pratishtha in the video call also expressed how she has been a victim of marginalization for the past 9 years. Thanking the Chief Minister, she expressed how she feels proud that the Chief Minister of Punjab has called her, which encourages her even further.

I am immensely grateful to the honorable Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder for this extremely benevolent gesture of congratulating me on my admission to the @UniofOxford through a heartfelt video call! Leaders like him who encourage youngsters to do well are a blessing!🙏 https://t.co/IXnoy3RV6I — Pratishtha Deveshwar (@iiampratishtha) July 16, 2020

A student of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, Pratishtha Deveshwar met with a severe car accident on her way from Hoshiarpur to Chandigarh when she was just 13. Breaking her spinal cord in the accident along with various other injuries, Pratishtha in an interview with a news portal said that she was made paralytic from the chest down. Keeping her spirits high, Pratishtha will now pursue her Masters at the University of Oxford.