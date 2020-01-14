Punjab Government To Fill Over 3000 Teaching And Non Teaching Posts In Schools

The Punjab Government has decided to fill up as many as 3,186 posts of various cadres in teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, approved the School Education Department proposal to the effect. The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, an official spokesperson said after a meeting of the Cabinet.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined the need for a serious relook at the school curriculum from the point of making students job-ready. Pointing out that vocational courses had been introduced for senior classes in various fields, such as hospitality, he stressed on the importance of more thrust on vocational teaching.

READ | Form Committee To Oversee Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Birth Anniversary Celebrations: Amarinder Urges PM

Wide range of vacancies

In line with the proposal of the School Education Department, the Cabinet gave nod to fill up 132 posts of Deputy District Education Officer, Principal of Government Senior Secondary Schools, 311 Headmasters/Headmistresses, 2182 masters/mistresses in various subjects, 32 Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs), 500 Elementary Trained Teachers, four law officers and 25 legal assistants.

READ | High Drama In Chandigarh: Police Use Water Cannons As AAP Gheraos CM Amarinder's Residence

The annual financial implication of the move, for the first three years during the probation period, would be Rs 42 crore per annum approximately. However, once the probation period is over and the employees are given the full scale, the annual financial implication will be Rs 197 crore per annum approximately, said the spokesperson.

READ | Punjab Unit Of Congress Faces Infighting, Ministers Demand Action Again Partap Bajwa

Notably, all these posts, except Principals, Headmasters and BPEOs, would be filled up through the Directorate of Recruitment, already set up in the Department since October 12, 2015. The posts of Principals, Headmasters and BPEOs shall be filled up through the Punjab Public Service Commission. In order to utilise the services of clerks optimally, the Department has proposed to follow the methodology for rationalisation of clerks to dispose of the official work expeditiously as well as efficaciously.

(Image courtesy: PTI)

READ | Punjab To Deploy Sewer-cleaning Robots In Muktsar