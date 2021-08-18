Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 Opens For 634 Civilian Support Staff Posts, Check Details

For the Punjab Police Recruitment 2021, the Punjab Police has issued a notification regarding the recruitment of civilian support staff in the Punjab Bureau. The notification has been issued on August 17 and the last day to apply is for Punjab Police vacancies is September 7, 2021. The Punjab police recruitment notification informs that a total of 634 candidates will be selected by Punjab Burea of Investigation also known as PBI. Candidates can find more details on the official website which is punjabpolice.gov.in. The important dates and steps to apply have been mentioned in this article.

Recruitment Details

The minimum required age to apply for the position of Civilian Support Staff is 18 years. The maximum age limit for the same is 37 years. However, certain age relaxation is allowed as per rules which have been mentioned on the official website. Selected candidates will be posted in any of the districts of Punjab. The posts under Civilian Support Staff include Legal Officer, Assistant Legal Officer, Foreignsics Officer, Assistant Foreignsic Officer, Computer/Digital Forensic Officer, Information Technology Officer, Assistant Information Technology Officer, Finance Officer, and Assistant Finance Officer.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online application has been started on August 17, 2021 (4 pm)

The last day to fill online application is September 7, 2021 (11:55 pm)

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

The candidate should go to Punjab Police jobs official website which is punjabpolice.gov.in.

Jump to the recruitment tab and click on link which reads 'Recruitment of Civilian Support Staff in Punjab Bureau of Investigation 2021.'

OR here is the direct link to apply

Candidates will have to fill in the required details such as name, date of birth.

Candidates will have to pay the application fee online and keep a hard copy of the form with them for future use.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test also known as CBT. The CBT will then be followed by scrutiny of documents. The selection list will be dependent on the marks student obtain in the written test. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website for more details.