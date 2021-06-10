QS World University Rankings 2022: Panjab University Fails To Make It To Top-1000 List

On Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2022 were released. After evaluating over 1,300 universities from around the world, the QS World University Rankings are published. The universities are accessed based on five important factors that aid in university comparison. JNU, IIT Bhubaneshwar, Pondicherry University, and IISc, Bangalore were also listed in the rankings.

Panjab University in QS world university rankings 2022

In the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2022, Panjab University (PU) has once again failed to enter the top 1,000 universities list. The results were announced on Wednesday. This year, PU was rated in the 1,001-1,200 range, and it was in the same spot last year.

This comes only days after the university's standing in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University rankings for 2021 dropped 26 points. Academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per professor, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio are among the six measures used by QS to rank institutions throughout the globe. In total, 35 Indian universities were included in the final count.

According to the QS rankings, the university has a 4.6 professor-to-student ratio and 15.1 citations per faculty ratio. It has a 5.2 score in academic reputation and a 3.6 score in the employer reputation criteria. PU has a score of 1.1 in the international student ratio.

About Panjab University (PU)

Panjab University (PU) is a Chandigarh-based collegiate central university in India. The institution was founded in 1882 as the University of the Punjab Lahore, as a result of the Hunter education committee (1882-83) during the British Raj. After India's partition in 1947, the institution was split between India and Pakistan and transferred to Chandigarh as the East Panjab University.

QS Rankings 2022

Quacquarelli Symonds' QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). From 2004 to 2009, the publisher collaborated with the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine to publish its global league tables as the Times Higher Education–QS World University Rankings, before the two began to print their own versions. Check the QS World University Rankings 2022 below.

QS World Rankings 2022

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, USA Oxford University, UK Stanford University, USA University of Cambridge Harvard University California Institute of Technology, Caltech, USA Imperial College, UK ETH Zurich, Switzerland UCL, UK University of Chicago

