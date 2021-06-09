QS World University Rankings 2022 Sees JNU, Pondicherry University & IITs In Top 1,000

The QS World University Rankings were published earlier today and a handful of Indian universities have made it to the top 1,000. The rankings list saw JNU, IIT Bhubaneshwar, Pondicherry University as well as IISc, Bangalore in the list. Here is more information about it, read on to know details.

JNU in QS World University rankings

This year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was one of the four Indian institutions to enter the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings for the first time. The list for this year, the QS World University Rankings 2022, was released today, and it included 22 Indian institutes within the top 1,000.

Together with JNU, three more Indian institutions made their QS global university rankings debut this year: IIT Bhubaneswar in the 701-750 slab, Pondicherry University in the 801-1,000 slab, and Siksha 'O' Anusandhan in the 801-1,000 slab.

Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University, or PU, is a public college central university in Kalapet, Pondicherry, Union Territory of Puducherry, India. The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, formed it by an Act of Parliament in 1985. The Chancellor is the Vice President of India, while the Chief Rector is the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and the President of India is the Visitor of the University.

IIT Bhubaneshwar

The Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT Bhabaneshwar) is a public technical and research university in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, founded by the Indian government in 2008. Students can enrol in BTech, MTech, and PhD programmes at the institute. It began functioning from its present Arugul campus in the 2015–16 school year. Narendra Modi opened the new and permanent campus on December 24, 2018. Admissions are based on the JEE Advanced All India Rank. Each year, the academic term begins in July. Prof. R.V. Rajakumar is the institute's current director.

QS Rankings

Quacquarelli Symonds' QS World University Rankings is an annual release of university rankings (QS). From 2004 to 2009, the publisher worked with Times Higher Education (THE) magazine to publish its worldwide league tables as Times Higher Education–QS World University Rankings, before both started to declare their own versions. QS World University Rankings are formulated based on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the world's number one university for the tenth year in a row in the global rankings. For the first time since 2006, the University of Oxford is ranked second, while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge are tied for third.

QS World Rankings 2022

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, USA Oxford University, UK Stanford University, USA University of Cambridge Harvard University California Institute of Technology, Caltech, USA Imperial College, UK ETH Zurich, Switzerland UCL, UK University of Chicago

