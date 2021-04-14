Rajasthan Board Exams 2021 Postponed, Govt Promotes Classes 8, 9, 11 Students Without Exam

Rajasthan government has decided to postpone the RBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the state. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) had scheduled to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams from May 9. The RBSE 10th and 12th exams have been postponed for now.

The decision has come just a few hours after the CBSE announced to postpone the class 12th exams and cancel the class 10th exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced to promote the students of class 8th, 9th and 11th to the next class without exams in view of the COVID-19.

CBSE postpones class 12th exam, cancels class 10th exams

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other officials to discuss the exam issue. In the second round of meetings, the education minister talked to the CBSE officials and came up with the decision to postpone class 12th exam and cancel class 10th exams. The situation will be reviewed by CBSE on June 1 and a date to commence the 12th board exams will be announced 15 days before. Moreover, students of class 10th will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Those who will not be satisfied with their marks will get an opportunity to appear for the class 10th exam when the situation is conducive. Later, as per sources, the union education minister also urged other state boards to follow the decision taken by CBSE and act accordingly, in the interest of students' health and future.