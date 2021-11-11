Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Applications Invited For Over 4500 Vacancies, Apply Here

Rajasthan police constable vacancies: Rajasthan Police has recently released notification for Constable vacancies. For Rajasthan police recruitment, the registration process has been started on November 10, 2021. Candidates must know that 4438 candidates will be selected. Interested candidates must apply for the same on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to apply by December 3, 2021. The steps to apply have been mentioned below.

Vacancy Details

Constable GD Constable Telecom Constable Driver Constable Band for both male and female candidates.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply for Constable vacancies

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website for Raj Police Constable – police.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, either click on log in option or register online

Candidates will then have to fill the application form by giving Personal, Academic, and other details.

Candidates must upload the required documents and pay the application fee to submit the form

After submitting the details, candidates should download and print a copy of the Constable application for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021

Candidates applying under the General and Creamy Layer OBC category will be charged Rs. 500

Candidates applying under the OBC Non-Creamy layer/EWS/SC/ST will have to pay Rs. 400.

Here is the direct link to apply for above-mentioned vacancy

Candidates must know that the Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 exam for Constable vacancy is likely to be held either in December 2021 or January 2022. The exact dates have not been announced yet and will be announced later. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated

Rajasthan Police recruitment selection process: Selection for the post of constable will be based on the written examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and Physical Standard Test. Candidates facing issues to fill the application form can contact the helpline numbers at 9352323625 or 7340557555. Candidates can also email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in.