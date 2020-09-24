Rajnath Singh: 'NEP 2020 Corresponds To The Needs Of The Changing India Of 21st Century'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 24 said that National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) is the most holistic one as it caters to the needs of changing India of the 21st century. While speaking with teachers of Bihar via video conferencing, BJP leader Rajnath Singh said that the policy has been prepared according to the aspirations of new India. He also urged people to read NEP 2020 in detail.

Rajnath Singh: 'National Education Policy 2020 is for New India'

"NEP 2020 corresponds to the needs of the changing India of the 21st century. It has been prepared as per the aspirations of new India. It is the most holistic education policy. I urge you to read the policy. It is up to the teachers to build the future of students thereby making a better future for the country," said Rajnath Singh.

While elaborating on the details of the National Education Policy 2020, Rajnath Singh said that under this policy every student will have the opportunity to contribute for a better and strong India. "In the last three decades, every sphere of life has changed. The policies needed to be changed and we have done that with this NEP," he added. NEP has been formed in such a way that it will help to improve the learning process of the students in the country. The students will also learn about the country's culture and traditions as well.

National Education Policy 2020

On July 29, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education and higher education sector as a part of the new National Education Policy, devised after a gap of 34 years. This includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund. Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

