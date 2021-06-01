Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Admitted To AIIMS- Delhi Due To Post COVID Complications

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS- Delhi reported ANI. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday morning due to post COVID complications today, AIIMS officials said. The education minister was infected with COVID-19 in the last week of April 2021. The union education minister had resumed office after his recovery from the disease.

CBSE Class 12 exam decision was scheduled to be announced today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had scheduled to announce the final decision on CBSE class 12 board exam dates and format today, June 1. Students were eagerly waiting for the decision regarding the exams. However, it is expected that the announcement of the final decision will be delayed and it will be announced later. It is also expected that an update on the exams will be shared by someone else today. However, it is advised to wait for official confirmation from the officials.

The education minister has been holding several meetings with CBSE officials, ministers, and state education secretaries to discuss the class 12 exam issue. Earlier on May 23, he had attended a crucial meeting chaired by union defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the class 12 exam issue. He had also held meetings with CBSE officials for the same.

Supreme Court awaits centre's decision on CBSE class 12 exam

The Supreme Court has been waiting for the centre's decision on the class 12 exam that was to be taken today. Attorney General KK Venugopal had on Monday told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwar that the centre will take a decision on the class 12 exam within two days. The bench had then adjourned the matter and said that the Court will hear the plea on June 3 after examining the decision that will be taken by the centre. The plea was filed by 7000 parents of board examinees, last week.