RBI Assistant 2020: Here Is The Expected Cut Off For The Prelims 2020

RBI Assistant Cut Off will decide the eligible candidates at each level of the exam. It is reported that this year also the cut off will come out in February or March. The state-wise and category-wise cut off marks will also be released alongside the scorecard.

The candidates will be shortlisted for the main exams on the basis of prelims cut off. The cut off will be released in two stages: prelims and mains. They will also be divided on the basis of the overall and sectional marks where you will need to score above the cut off to be in the merit list. The merit list is made on the basis of the mains exam subject and the candidates qualifying the cut-off.

RBI Assistant 2020: Prelims Cut off

The prelims exams are divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The prelim test is of 100 marks where each question in the test is for one mark and for every negative marking, ¼ marks will be deducted as penalty. RBI Assistant 2020 cut off for prelims will be calculated after normalizing the marks of candidates.

Here are the expected RBI Assistant 2020: Prelim Cut Off:

Section-wise

Sections General SC, ST, PWD English 11.05 8.05 Reasoning Ability 12.05 10.05 Numerical Ability 12.05 10.05

Overall

Category Total SC, ST, PWD 28.05 OBC 31.00 General 35.05

RBI Assistant 2020: Mains Cut off

In this exam, candidates that have qualified the prelims will be allowed to take the mains exam. The main exam has 5 sections and a total of 200 marks. RBI Assistant mains cut off will be calculated after normalizing the marks of candidates. Totals may vary from city to city and might also vary from section to section.

Previous years RBI Assistant cut off: 2016 Mains Cut off (Overall)

Centre GEN SC, ST OBC Ahmedabad 112 NV, 79.75 95.50 Bengaluru 113 93.50, 94 96.75 Bhopal 112.75 101.00, 84.75 112.25 Bhubaneswar 116.50 88.75, 79.75 NV Chandigarh 127.00 96.00, NV 107.75 Chennai 123.75 103., NV 117 Guwahati 107.25 94.25, 74.50 119.50 Hyderabad 126.00 107.25, 108.00 115.75 Jaipur 124.50 98.75, 94.50 113.75 Jammu 116.50 96.50, - 104.00 Kanpur

& Lucknow 119.00 97.00, 97.00 101.50 Kolkata 126.00 91.50, NV 107.00 Mumbai 111.50 97.00, 73.00 105.25 Nagpur 107.00 NV, NV 103.25 New Delhi 128.25 108.50, - 113.25 Patna 116.50 90.25, 100.75 104.50 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 128.75 97.25, NV 119.00

