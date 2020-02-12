The Debate
RBI Assistant 2020: Here Is The Expected Cut Off For The Prelims 2020

Education

RBI assistant 2020: The assistant exams will be happening in March of 2020. Here are the expected Cut Off marks for the prelims exams. Read here to know

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
rbi assistant 2020

RBI Assistant Cut Off will decide the eligible candidates at each level of the exam. It is reported that this year also the cut off will come out in February or March. The state-wise and category-wise cut off marks will also be released alongside the scorecard.

The candidates will be shortlisted for the main exams on the basis of prelims cut off. The cut off will be released in two stages: prelims and mains. They will also be divided on the basis of the overall and sectional marks where you will need to score above the cut off to be in the merit list. The merit list is made on the basis of the mains exam subject and the candidates qualifying the cut-off.

RBI Assistant 2020: Prelims Cut off

The prelims exams are divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The prelim test is of 100 marks where each question in the test is for one mark and for every negative marking, ¼ marks will be deducted as penalty. RBI Assistant 2020 cut off for prelims will be calculated after normalizing the marks of candidates.

Here are the expected RBI Assistant 2020: Prelim Cut Off:

Section-wise

Sections

General

SC, ST, PWD

English

11.05

8.05

Reasoning Ability

12.05

10.05

Numerical Ability

12.05

10.05

Overall

Category

Total

SC, ST, PWD

28.05

OBC

 31.00

General

35.05

RBI Assistant 2020: Mains Cut off

In this exam, candidates that have qualified the prelims will be allowed to take the mains exam. The main exam has 5 sections and a total of 200 marks. RBI Assistant mains cut off will be calculated after normalizing the marks of candidates. Totals may vary from city to city and might also vary from section to section. 

Previous years RBI Assistant cut off: 2016 Mains Cut off (Overall)

Centre

GEN

SC, ST

OBC

Ahmedabad

112

NV, 79.75

95.50

Bengaluru

 

113

93.50, 94

96.75

 

Bhopal

112.75

101.00, 84.75

112.25

 

Bhubaneswar

 

116.50

88.75, 79.75

NV

Chandigarh

127.00

96.00, NV

107.75

Chennai

123.75

103., NV

117

Guwahati

 

107.25

94.25, 74.50

119.50

Hyderabad

 

126.00

107.25, 108.00

115.75

 

Jaipur

 

124.50

98.75,  94.50

113.75

 

Jammu

 

116.50

96.50, -

 

104.00

 

Kanpur
& Lucknow

 

119.00

97.00, 97.00

101.50

 

Kolkata

 

126.00

91.50, NV

107.00

 

Mumbai

 

111.50

97.00, 73.00

105.25

 

Nagpur

 

107.00

NV, NV

103.25

New Delhi

 

128.25

108.50, -

113.25

 

Patna

 

116.50

90.25, 100.75

104.50

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

 

128.75

97.25, NV

119.00

(Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

Published:
