S&T Minister Asks For India's First National Science And Technology Research University

Jitendra Singh, MoS of Science and Technology has asked the Department of Science & Technology to set up a world-class National S&T Research University, which will be a first-of-its kind in the country. On July 10, the union minister had a meeting with DST at Technology Bhawan. They discussed the plan for launch of 7,500 STI-based start-ups. The union minister took to Twitter to give highlights of the meeting:

Discussed with the scientific fraternity at Technology Bhavan, launch of 7,500 STI based Start-Ups to coincide with 75th year of India's Independence and leveraging of different Autonomous R&D bodies to set up a National S&T Research University. pic.twitter.com/ooPCvwJqec — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 10, 2021

National Science & Technology Research University

The union Minister said that DST should make efforts for setting up first-of-its-kind National Science & Technology Research University. DST will do so by identifying and leveraging the research strength of different Autonomous Research & Development Institutions that are working in the field of science and technology. Jitendra Singh also addressed the scientists and officers.

He said, "India today has attained top 3rd global ranking in terms of research publications and global number 9 in the quality of research publications in the world's reputed and recognized SCI Journals. Even though India's global ranking in the quality of research papers has improved from number 14 to number 9, our concerted effort should be to rise among the first global number 5 in quality research papers when India celebrates 75 years of its independence."

PM Modi's focus on Science & Technology

Dr. Jitendra Singh during the discussion also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special focus on Science and Technology. He said that it was Prime Minister’s personal intervention due to which the patent law was made less regulatory and more incentive-oriented in 2016. It reduces time taken for improving the patents by increasing ease of working. He said , "over the last 7 years there has been a progressive increase in the number of resident patents filed, number of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) researchers, and number of women scientists."

DST’s success stories

Minister emphasized the need for projecting DST’s success stories especially when India celebrates its 75th year of Independence. On the occasion of Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Minister has ordered DST to announce some big targets and plans for coming year 2022. It was discussed in the meeting that DST will be targeting the launch of 7,500 STI-based Start-Ups, 750,000 students of 6-10 classes participating in the MANAK Award programmes.



Along with this, DST will also target 75,000 girl students for getting benefits from Vigyan Jyoti scheme by 2022. MoS also emphasized the need for focusing on increasing numbers of beneficiaries in human resource-related schemes like MANAK, INSPIRE, Doctoral and post-doctoral Fellowships, and other schemes.