SAMS CPET SPOT Admission 2021: Deadline To Fill SAMS Odisha CAF Form Ends Today

SAMS Odisha Admission Update: SAMS Odisha started the Common PG Entrance Test, CPET SPOT Admission 2021 process on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The online Common Admission Form, CAF, was released on Student Login to provide fresh SPOT admission options. Interested candidates who have not yet applied should make sure to complete the process by November 21, 2021 as no requests will be accepted post deadline. The details on SPOT admission can be checked on the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

CPET SPOT Admission: Who can appear for this round?

Interested candidates can check the eligibility details and steps to apply here. All those candidates who appeared for CPET-2021 but were not selected in the first and second-round selection can appear for this round. As mentioned above, the link to CAF has already been activated online in the Student login section.

CPET SPOT Admission 2021: Here's how to fill SAMS Odisha CAF form

Interested candidates will first have to visit the official website of the Student Academic Management System, Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Higher Education/ PG Admission 2021’ section and then click on the link which reads ‘Existing Student Login’

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will be asked to enter their mobile number, password and captcha code to log in

Candidates will then have to fill in the required details and select among options of colleges for PG courses

Before submitting the form, candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference

This month, the provisional allotment order was out on November 4, 2021, and the admission process concluded on November 10, 2021. Common PG Entrance Test, CPET Vacant Seats 2021 was released on the official website on November 12, 2021. 72 institutes under SAMS Odisha marked their presence in the PG admission process.

CPET Admission Vacant Seats 2021: Steps to check

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website of the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha, at samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘PG Admission 2021’ section and then click on link which reads 'CPET Vacant Seats 2021'

Candidates will be able to check the list on the screen. Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the link: pg.samsodisha.gov.in/Spot_SeatMatrix.aspx to check Vacant seats