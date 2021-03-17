Saraswat Bank Officer Recruitment: Apply For 150 BDO In Grade B Clerical Cadre Vacancies

Saraswat Bank has invited applications for eligible candidates to apply for Business development officer posts in Grade B clerical cadre. The recruitment drive is to fill 150 vacancies. Candidates can submit their applications online from March 17 to March 31. Saraswat Bank is the largest among the Co-operative Banks in India. The multi-state bank has 283 branches spread across six states in India that is Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and New Delhi. Read on to know more about Saraswat bank officer recruitment 2021.

Saraswat Bank Officer recruitment 2021 notification

Candidates can visit the official website at www.saraswatbank.com. Only candidates who have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks (minimum second class division) in their graduation degree, can apply for these posts. Candidates having experience in sales/marketing for a minimum of one year with Banking or NBFCs would only be considered for these vacancies. Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 27 years as of February 1, 2021. Candidates who are not born earlier than 02/02/1994 and not later than 01/02/2000 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply.

How to apply for Saraswat Bank officer posts?

The candidate must use their own email ID and mobile number while applying for the posts. Candidates should note that their email ID and contact number should be active until the end of the recruitment process.

For applying for Saraswat Bank Officer posts, a candidate has to register on the website first and create a login id and password before applying for the post.

Once the login ID is created, the candidate then has to use the credentials to log in to the portal where they need to fill in all their education details. After the payment step, the candidate can then submit their application, before previewing it.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the E-Receipt and bring it with them at the time of the exam along with their hall ticket/admit card.

Direct link to apply for Saraswat bank posts - Click here



Recruitment process

The merit list of shortlisted candidates who qualify for the written exam and are called for the interview would be displayed on the bank's website. Candidates need to score a minimum of 50% marks to be able to clear the written exam. The exam would be conducted in the English language with 1/4th of a mark as a penalty for wrong answers. Candidates would also be required to submit their domicile certificate of the state of location that the candidate applies for. Here is the pattern of the written test.

Image credits: Saraswat Bank website

Saraswat Bank Officer vacancy

Maharashtra Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/Greater Mumbai/Thane/ Raigad - 85 Posts

Pune - 35 Posts

Aurangabad & Jalgaon - 05 Posts

Nagpur- 03 Posts

Kolhapur & Sangli - 02 Posts

Nashik - 02 Posts

Ratnagiri (including Chiplun & Lanja)- 01 Post

Sindhudurg - 1 Post

Madhya Pradesh - Indore - 2 Posts

Goa - 03 Posts

Karnataka - Mysore, Davangere, Bengaluru & Mangalore - 06 Posts

Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara - 05 Posts

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.