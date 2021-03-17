Saraswat Bank Officer Recruitment: Apply For 150 BDO In Grade B Clerical Cadre Vacancies

Quick links:
Saraswat Bank has invited applications for eligible candidates to apply for Business development officer posts in Grade B clerical cadre. The recruitment drive is to fill 150 vacancies. Candidates can submit their applications online from March 17 to March 31. Saraswat Bank is the largest among the Co-operative Banks in India. The multi-state bank has 283 branches spread across six states in India that is Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and New Delhi. Read on to know more about Saraswat bank officer recruitment 2021.
Candidates can visit the official website at www.saraswatbank.com. Only candidates who have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks (minimum second class division) in their graduation degree, can apply for these posts. Candidates having experience in sales/marketing for a minimum of one year with Banking or NBFCs would only be considered for these vacancies. Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 27 years as of February 1, 2021. Candidates who are not born earlier than 02/02/1994 and not later than 01/02/2000 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply.
The merit list of shortlisted candidates who qualify for the written exam and are called for the interview would be displayed on the bank's website. Candidates need to score a minimum of 50% marks to be able to clear the written exam. The exam would be conducted in the English language with 1/4th of a mark as a penalty for wrong answers. Candidates would also be required to submit their domicile certificate of the state of location that the candidate applies for. Here is the pattern of the written test.