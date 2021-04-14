SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Apply For 67 Pharmacist Posts In Clerical Cadre

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applicants for the recruitment of 67 pharmacist posts in the clerical cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the career page of the official website of State Bank of India, of which a direct link is provided below. Please note that the last date of application is May 3, 2021. Here's everything you need to know about SBI Pharmacist Recruitment notification and details regarding SBI pharmacist vacancy, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, etc.

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Beginning Date of Application: March 13, 2021

Last Date of Application: May 03, 2021

SBI Pharmacist Vacancy

SBI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed SSC or equivalent with a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from a recognised University or Board. Furthermore, the candidate must be equipped with a minimum of three years of work experience as a pharmacist or a compounder OR he/she must have a degree in Pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or its equivalent from any recognised University or Institute. Furthermore, the candidate must be equipped with at least one year of work experience as a pharmacist or a compounder. He/she must be able to give first-aid treatment independently in accidents. Lastly, the candidate must be below 30 years of age.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Pharmacist Remuneration

Grade Scale Clerical Cadre Scale of Pay 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fee for General, OBC, EWS candidates is Rs.750

No fees for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online examination followed up with an interview. The dates for the online written test is revealed to be tentatively on May 23, 2021. Candidates are advised to routinely check the website as the call letter of test can be uploaded on the bank’s official website at any time or will be sent to the applicants through SMS and emails. Only if the candidate performs well in the online written test will he/she be able to appear for the interview.

