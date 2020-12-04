SBI PO Exam 2020: Last Date For Registration Is Today! See Steps To Apply

Candidates who want to apply for SBI Probationary Officer (PO) post can register and apply for the exam by today. SBI PO last date is till today, December 4th, so the candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to submit their online application form. This time, the PO exam is for 2000 vacancies across the SBI branches in India. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 31st this year. The admit card would be released in 3rd week of December itself. Read to know the steps to apply for the SBI PO exam 2020.

SBI PO exam 2020

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click the careers tab on the homepage.

Then click on SBI probationary officer recruitment 2020 notification

You will be redirected to a registration or login page.

Click on for new registration, fill the required details, and after registration fill in the online application form.

Print out the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for SBI PO exam 2020 - Click here

SBI PO notification

India's top public sector bank State Bank of India had released the date of Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2020 a few months ago. As per the SBI PO 2020 notification released on the bank's official website, the preliminary exam will be held on December 31, 2020, and on January 2,4 and 5, 2021. The application fee for the SBI PO 2020 exam is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and 'Nil' for the SC/ST/PWD candidates.

According to the information released by SBI, out of the total 2,000 seats, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. In order to clear the SBI recruitment process, candidates will be required to clear prelims, main and an interview round. Applicants should prepare the SBI PO syllabus, which would cover English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. This year, the sectional cut-offs have been removed. The exam will be held online and will be of total 100 marks. The time limit to complete the entrance exam is 1 hour.

