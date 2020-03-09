The Debate
SEBI Recruitment 2020 For Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Invites 147 Applications

Education

SEBI recruitment 2020 has invited 147 applicants for the post of Officer Grade A (Assitant Manager). Read to know in detail about SEBI Grade A 2020 recruitment

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
sebi recruitment 2020

The Securities & Exchange Board of India, also popularly known as SEBI has recently invited several applications for recruiting candidates for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for various streams like Legal Stream, General Stream, Legal Stream, IEngineering Stream, Information Technology Stream, Official Language Stream, and Research Stream.

For the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager), a sum total of 147 vacancies have been notified by SEBI. For all the candidates who wish to apply for the same to aforesaid posts through their online mode only. The application window of SEBI for the post is opened for all the interested candidates from March 7, 2020, till March 23, 2020. 

Here is everything you need to know about SEBI recruitment 2020 for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)

SEBI recruitment 2020 notification Invited 147 applications for the post of Officer Grade A (Assitant Manager)
SEBI notification date Mar 7, 2020
SEBI's official website https://www.sebi.gov.in/
City New Delhi
State Delhi
Educational Qualification required for the post CSCA/ICWA, graduates, other qualifications and postgraduate

Here are some of the important dates for SEBI Grade A 2020 recruitment

  • March 7, 2020: The submission of the online application for SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 has commenced
  • March 23, 2020: Marks the last day for the submission of the online application for the post
  • April 12, 2020: Phase 1 online exam
  • May 3, 2020: Phase 2 online exam 

 SEBI Grade A recruitment 2020 online application's fees

  • OBC/UR//EWS: ₹1000 plus intimation charges
  • ST/SC/PwBD: ₹100 plus intimation charges

 Educational qualification

  • Legal: Any candidate who possesses a degree in Law can apply for this post.
  • Information Technology: Any candidates possessing Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Electrical/Information/Electronics/Computer Science Electronics and Communication/Technology) or Masters in Computers Application or a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, but with a postgraduate qualification of minimum 2 years in Computers/ Information Technology are eligible.
  • Engineering (Civil/Electrical): Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering from any recognized university are eligible.
  • Research:  Candidates with a Master’s degree in Economics/Statistics/Business/Commerce administration from a recognized university can apply.

First Published:
